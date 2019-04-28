top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Ross Camp TRO Hearing
Date Monday April 29
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Court Date
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry (reposted)
Location Details
District Judge Edward J. Davila’s court, San Jose Courthouse, Courtroom 1 - 5th Floor - 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113
THE ROSS CAMP TRO HEARING MONDAY MORNING - HELP US SHOW THE PEOPLE OF SANTA CRUZ HAVE COMPASSION

Please join us to hear the arguments in defense of those with out housing at Ross Camp on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM in District Judge Edward J. Davila’s court, San Jose Courthouse, Courtroom 1 - 5th Floor - 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113

It is helpful if you arrive before 10. There is paid parking in the area.

If you are able to bring any of those living at the camp to court please let us know at 1-800-884-1136

© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
