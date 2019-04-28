From the Open-Publishing Calendar
THE ROSS CAMP TRO HEARING MONDAY MORNING - HELP US SHOW THE PEOPLE OF SANTA CRUZ HAVE COMPASSION
Please join us to hear the arguments in defense of those with out housing at Ross Camp on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM in District Judge Edward J. Davila’s court, San Jose Courthouse, Courtroom 1 - 5th Floor - 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113
It is helpful if you arrive before 10. There is paid parking in the area.
If you are able to bring any of those living at the camp to court please let us know at 1-800-884-1136
PLEASE SHARE
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
