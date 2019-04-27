We wish to inform you of an important upcoming event this Sunday, April 28, at the start of the 50th Anniversary Concert for People’s Park at 12pm noon.



The People’s Park Committee and the People’s Park Community are pleased to announce a new, improved People’s Park FreeBox. The FreeBox is a dedicated facility for accepting and distributing donations of clothing, bedding, and other items, freely available to those in need.



A longtime People’s Park tradition, the FreeBox has been replaced and rebuilt many times, but, unfortunately, there has been no such accomodation for donations in the Park for several years now. The new FreeBox, created and donated by UC Berkeley students involved in organizing to save the Park, will be the largest yet.



Please join us on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 12 noon for a short ceremony and ribbon cutting, inaugurating the new, improved FreeBox at the beginning of the People’s Park 50th Anniversary concert event. We invite you, or anyone else who may be available, to come and report on this historic dedication and event.





[Pictured is one of the many free boxes torn out by UCB over the years.] For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/press-relea...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 27th, 2019 1:18 PM