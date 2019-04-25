top
A discussion with Alan Haber and Odile Hugonot-Haber - from SDS to the present
Date Thursday May 02
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSlingshot collective
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - Across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Alan Haber is one of the creators of Students for a Democratic Society as well as a founder of the Long Haul in Berkeley in 1979.

Odile Hugonot-Haber is the co-chair of the US Middle East Committee of the Women International League for Peace and Freedom and co-operated Long Haul from 1986-1993.

This event will be a wide-ranging discussion featuring Alan, Odile and the audience on:

1. The history of the Long Haul and the history Berkeley politics in general
2. Their current peace-related and community work now
3. Activism over the long haul - from SDS in 1960 to the present.
For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 25th, 2019 5:05 PM
