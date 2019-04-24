top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 24th, 2019 11:21 AM
San Francisco General Hospital workers rallied and spoke out on 4/23/18 against short staffing which is threatening the health and safety of the patients and also leading to injuries to SF General Hospital workers.
sm_seiu_1021_sfgh_contract_rally_zuck_off_sign.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing


SEIU 1021 members along with IFPTE Local 21 members rallied on 4/23/19 at San Francisco General Hospital to protest the dangerous health and safety conditions because of the lack of staffing.

The Mayor London Breed has instituted a 6% pay cut over two years and refuses to have proper staffing for the patients at the hospital. This is one of the reasons for the disappearance of patients and their deaths. The city has also allowed Mark Zuckerberg and his wife to name the hospital after him. Trade unionists discussed having the initiative to change the name back to SF General.

Additionally, the DPH and Breed and Human Resources Director Micki Callahan want to outsource and privatize the pharmacy to contractors.

This is a threat to the health and safety of the patients and the public workers.' There is also a racist attack on African American workers and other minorities workers who are being driven out of San Francisco and the bay area.
Additional media:

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk


Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s
SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
§City Workers Face Short Staffing And Outsourcing
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Apr 24th, 2019 11:21 AM
sm_img_2582.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco General Hospital workers reported that short staffing by management is putting the patients in danger. They also were angry about outsourcing of their jobs.
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
§Zuck Off
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Apr 24th, 2019 11:21 AM
sm_seiu_1021_zuck_off.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF General Hospital workers want Zuckerberg's name off the hospital and may put an initiative on the ballot to remove it.
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
§Short Staffing Is Threatening the Care For Patients
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Apr 24th, 2019 11:21 AM
sm_img_2557.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses at SF General Hospital reported that there is a serious shortage of staffing creating dangerous conditions. Two patients disappeared and were found dead due to serious staffing shortages.
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
