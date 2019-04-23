

The speaker has been to Malta 3 times since August, on 2 seized search and rescue boats, and helped form HFO in a refugee camp in Malta. "Most of these people are fleeing from Libya, which is a country that has been sent into chaos after we bombed them; now is being run completely by gangs, mafia, cartel etc. those of which make their profits on the rape, torture and extortion of African people, and people from other countries who were unlucky enough to end up there.



Presentation and fundraiser for Hal Far Outreach (HFO), an NGO that is aiding refugees who have crossed the Mediterranean and ended up in the Hal far open center refugee camp. Most are fleeing from Libya. For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org

