Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 4/28/2019
Presentation on refugee situation between Libya and Malta
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 28
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSlingshot collective
Emailslingshotcollective [at] protonmail.com
Phone510 540 0751
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Presentation and fundraiser for Hal Far Outreach (HFO), an NGO that is aiding refugees who have crossed the Mediterranean and ended up in the Hal far open center refugee camp. Most are fleeing from Libya.
Free - donations accepted to benefit HFO
https://www.facebook.com/halfaroutreach/
http://www.halfaroutreach.com

The speaker has been to Malta 3 times since August, on 2 seized search and rescue boats, and helped form HFO in a refugee camp in Malta. "Most of these people are fleeing from Libya, which is a country that has been sent into chaos after we bombed them; now is being run completely by gangs, mafia, cartel etc. those of which make their profits on the rape, torture and extortion of African people, and people from other countries who were unlucky enough to end up there.

"The EU is funding the Libyan coastguard (cartels with warships) and has grounded all of the search and rescue boats that would try to help the people in sinking boats fleeing the war zone. They would rather see the people die in the water than let them flee to safety in Europe. 2500 people died in the water last year 30% which are children. 2/3 of the migrant deaths in the world right now."
april_28.jpg
For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 9:37 PM
Add Your Comments
