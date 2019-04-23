top
International | Environment & Forest Defense
For Extinction Rebellion, Every Day is Earth Day!
by Rose Rosette
Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
On April 15 in San Francisco, as a part of an international week of actions leading up to Earth Day, youth with Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area led a powerful rally, shutting down 7th St for two hours.

On April 22nd in Los Angeles, members of Extinction Rebellion LA scaled the iconic globe outside Universal Studios. Four people were charged with felonies.
sm_extrebbayareapainting.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
Youth with Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area led a powerful rally, march and direct action, shutting down 7th St. in San Francisco and painting a giant street mural in front of the Federal Building. They demanded immediate action to address climate change.

In Los Angeles on Earth Day, members of Extinction Rebellion LA scaled the iconic globe outside Universal Studios. The climate activists waved green flags that read “climate emergency,” from atop the structure, and told LA County sheriff's deputies they could not come down because they were superglued onto the globe.

Both SF and LA demonstrations were part of a global week of action in 22 countries. Thousands were arrested in protests internationally. Extinction Rebellion activists say that they will not keep quiet while the earth is in such peril and that every day will be Earth Day.
§Youth Banners
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayareayouth.jpg
original image (1920x1066)
§Red Skirts
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayarearedskirts.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
§Young folks are leading the way
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayareanikibi.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§holding hands
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayareaholdhands.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Elders are preparing the youngest to take on the tasks of the future
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayareajeant.jpg
original image (1600x1148)
§After a couple of hours, traffic started up again
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebbayareacarsstart.jpg
original image (1600x956)
§In Los Angeles, scaling the globe sculpture in front NBC/Universal Studios
by Rose Rosette Tuesday Apr 23rd, 2019 5:46 AM
sm_extrebla1.jpg
original image (1125x2001)
On Earth Day this action led to four arrests. Protesters said that NBC should divest from fossil fuel funds and use the power of their media position to promote environmental activism.
