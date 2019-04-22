top
Judge Burdick Rules Police Can Start Removing People and Survival Property from Camp Behind Ross
by Keith McHenry
Monday Apr 22nd, 2019 6:47 PM
PROTEST AT SANTA CRUZ CITY COUNCIL TUESDAY, APRIL 23RD AT NOON. Possible action on the levee outside the Gateway Plaza Camp on Wednesday, April 24 at 4:00 PM.
sm_1_san_lorenzo_park_benchlands_fence_homeless_camp_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Judge Paul Burdick rules that the police can start removing people and survival property from the camp behind Ross on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:00 PM

Presiding Judge Paul Burdick ruled that the city can start to forcibly close the camp behind Ross at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24th claiming the City is correct to believe it is a health emergency. The fire chief had agreed to let the camp clean in place but changed his mind to support an inhumane plan to drive people into unsafe places where they will be harassed by the police, sexual predators and vigilantes. They will also have to seek the use of one of the few public toilets making it possible that those now using the toilets at Gateway Plaza Camp to be humiliated by being forced to relieve themselves outside. These are real and known health emergencies likely to have much greater health impacts than a camp cleaned and organized by its occupants.

He also stated that those living in the camp can “choose” to remove their belongings before that time. The comments by Judge Burdick and the City Attorney made it clear they have no idea what it is like to be living without housing or hat they just don’t care about the suffering they ordered inflicted already struggling community members.

People can move to a fenced location on the Benchlands near the County Building for a short time if they “reserve” a space soon according to the City Manager’s office. They will be allowed to bring items that can fit in their tent or in two small totes.

When this temporary camp at San Lorenzo Park is closed in late April about 100 of the over 200 people now living behind Roos will have the option of living in a highly regulated camp at 1220 River Street for a few months. The City explained that they gave those living behind Ross a list of services which are already full and turning people away.

People are already scrambling to get shelter in doorways and yards before they are taken by someone else.
sm_2_san_lorenzo_park_benchlands_fence_homeless_camp_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
sm_3_san_lorenzo_park_benchlands_fence_homeless_camp_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
