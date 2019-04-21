top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2019
May Day Speak Out: Stand up to Workplace Discrimination!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 01
Time 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details
4:00 to 5:00 -- March from Justin Herman Plaza
5:00 to 6:30 -- Speak Out @ San Francisco Civic Center Plaza
May Day Speak Out: Stand Up to Workplace Discrimination!

Celebrate International Workers Day at a Speak Out against discriminatory and dangerous working conditions. Join up with workers who are organizing against racism and sexism in hiring and on the job, unsafe worksites, and the abuse of at-will employees. Speak about your experiences and ideas on how to fight back against bigoted bosses and negligent management. Hostile and unsafe workplaces can affect everything from the ability to provide vital services to the quality of the water we drink. Meet and support San Francisco city workers, teachers, and other Bay Area public and private sector employees, who are fighting to improve their working conditions.

- Organize to end discrimination, unsafe working conditions and abuse of at-will employees!

- End racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia on the job!

- Stop privatization of public resources and jobs!

Wednesday, May 1, 4:00 - 6:30 pm

4:00 - 5:00 March from Justin Herma Plaza
5:00 - 6:30 Speak Out @ SF Civic Center Plaza

Sponsored by Ad Hoc Committee for May Day

Endorsed by*:

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 Chapter President, SF General Hospital, member of Erase Racism; Robert Price, AFT 2121 & SF Labor Council Delegate; Nancy Reiko Kato, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Raina Johnson, SEIU 1021 Museum Civil Service
Chapter; Harold Powell, SEIU 1021 San Francisco Industry Chair; Alyssa Jones-Garner, SEIU 1021 Laguna Honda Chapter & SF Labor Council Delegate; Strength in Numbers @ SF Water Dept.; Freedom Socialist Party; Sam Rubin, UESF; Norma Gallegos, UESF; Amy Gray-Schlink, United Association Local 38, Plumbers & Pipefitters; Kaia Olatunde, UC-AFT; Laurel Rus, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Amy Chase, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings, Katey Mason, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Nicole Christian, SEIU 1021; Vicki McGuire, SEIU 1021Human Services Agency; Bonnie Carlson, SEIU 1021 HSA-SFDAAS; Cecilia Moreira, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; United Public Workers for Action; Ricardo Ortiz; Jose Montenegro, UESF and La Voz.

*Organizations listed for information purposes only

For more information, or to sign up to speak, contact:
415.994.5785 or MayFirstCommittee [at] gmail.com
sm_mayday_flier_full_sheet-1.jpg
original image (1700x2200)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1201147716...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 21st, 2019 10:04 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code