Celebrate International Workers Day at a Speak Out against discriminatory and dangerous working conditions. Join up with workers who are organizing against racism and sexism in hiring and on the job, unsafe worksites, and the abuse of at-will employees. Speak about your experiences and ideas on how to fight back against bigoted bosses and negligent management. Hostile and unsafe workplaces can affect everything from the ability to provide vital services to the quality of the water we drink. Meet and support San Francisco city workers, teachers, and other Bay Area public and private sector employees, who are fighting to improve their working conditions.



- Organize to end discrimination, unsafe working conditions and abuse of at-will employees!



- End racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia on the job!



- Stop privatization of public resources and jobs!



Wednesday, May 1, 4:00 - 6:30 pm



4:00 - 5:00 March from Justin Herma Plaza

5:00 - 6:30 Speak Out @ SF Civic Center Plaza



Sponsored by Ad Hoc Committee for May Day



Endorsed by*:



Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 Chapter President, SF General Hospital, member of Erase Racism; Robert Price, AFT 2121 & SF Labor Council Delegate; Nancy Reiko Kato, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Raina Johnson, SEIU 1021 Museum Civil Service

Chapter; Harold Powell, SEIU 1021 San Francisco Industry Chair; Alyssa Jones-Garner, SEIU 1021 Laguna Honda Chapter & SF Labor Council Delegate; Strength in Numbers @ SF Water Dept.; Freedom Socialist Party; Sam Rubin, UESF; Norma Gallegos, UESF; Amy Gray-Schlink, United Association Local 38, Plumbers & Pipefitters; Kaia Olatunde, UC-AFT; Laurel Rus, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Amy Chase, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings, Katey Mason, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Nicole Christian, SEIU 1021; Vicki McGuire, SEIU 1021Human Services Agency; Bonnie Carlson, SEIU 1021 HSA-SFDAAS; Cecilia Moreira, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; United Public Workers for Action; Ricardo Ortiz; Jose Montenegro, UESF and La Voz.



*Organizations listed for information purposes only



For more information, or to sign up to speak, contact:

