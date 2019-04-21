From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 5/ 1/2019
|May Day Speak Out: Stand up to Workplace Discrimination!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|Location Details
|
4:00 to 5:00 -- March from Justin Herman Plaza
5:00 to 6:30 -- Speak Out @ San Francisco Civic Center Plaza
|
May Day Speak Out: Stand Up to Workplace Discrimination!
Celebrate International Workers Day at a Speak Out against discriminatory and dangerous working conditions. Join up with workers who are organizing against racism and sexism in hiring and on the job, unsafe worksites, and the abuse of at-will employees. Speak about your experiences and ideas on how to fight back against bigoted bosses and negligent management. Hostile and unsafe workplaces can affect everything from the ability to provide vital services to the quality of the water we drink. Meet and support San Francisco city workers, teachers, and other Bay Area public and private sector employees, who are fighting to improve their working conditions.
- Organize to end discrimination, unsafe working conditions and abuse of at-will employees!
- End racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia on the job!
- Stop privatization of public resources and jobs!
Wednesday, May 1, 4:00 - 6:30 pm
4:00 - 5:00 March from Justin Herma Plaza
5:00 - 6:30 Speak Out @ SF Civic Center Plaza
Sponsored by Ad Hoc Committee for May Day
Endorsed by*:
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 Chapter President, SF General Hospital, member of Erase Racism; Robert Price, AFT 2121 & SF Labor Council Delegate; Nancy Reiko Kato, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Raina Johnson, SEIU 1021 Museum Civil Service
Chapter; Harold Powell, SEIU 1021 San Francisco Industry Chair; Alyssa Jones-Garner, SEIU 1021 Laguna Honda Chapter & SF Labor Council Delegate; Strength in Numbers @ SF Water Dept.; Freedom Socialist Party; Sam Rubin, UESF; Norma Gallegos, UESF; Amy Gray-Schlink, United Association Local 38, Plumbers & Pipefitters; Kaia Olatunde, UC-AFT; Laurel Rus, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Amy Chase, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings, Katey Mason, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; Nicole Christian, SEIU 1021; Vicki McGuire, SEIU 1021Human Services Agency; Bonnie Carlson, SEIU 1021 HSA-SFDAAS; Cecilia Moreira, AFSCME 3299, UC Hastings; United Public Workers for Action; Ricardo Ortiz; Jose Montenegro, UESF and La Voz.
*Organizations listed for information purposes only
For more information, or to sign up to speak, contact:
415.994.5785 or MayFirstCommittee [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1201147716...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 21st, 2019 10:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network