Not one more drop! - !No una gota mas!
Date Tuesday April 23
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSafe Ag Safe Schools
Location Details
275 Main Street, Top Floor Watsonville, CA 95076
The city is proposing a Roundup suspension in "high-visitation areas" while they examine alternatives to identify fiscal and operational impacts -- The real costs here are human health costs! We are saying not one more drop!!

La ciudad está proponiendo una suspensión de Roundup en "áreas de alta visita" mientras examinan alternativas para identificar los impactos fiscales y operativos. ¡Los costos reales aquí son los costos de salud humana! Nosotros estamos diciendo ¡No una gota más!
sm_not_one_more_drop_of_roundup_watsonville_city_council.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2273986466...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 21st, 2019 2:31 PM
