The city is proposing a Roundup suspension in "high-visitation areas" while they examine alternatives to identify fiscal and operational impacts -- The real costs here are human health costs! We are saying not one more drop!!



La ciudad está proponiendo una suspensión de Roundup en "áreas de alta visita" mientras examinan alternativas para identificar los impactos fiscales y operativos. ¡Los costos reales aquí son los costos de salud humana! Nosotros estamos diciendo ¡No una gota más!

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 21st, 2019 2:31 PM