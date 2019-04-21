top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Border Patrol Off San Jose City Collge Campus
Date Tuesday April 30
Time 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDump Trump San Jose
Location Details
San Jose City College, Outside of the Main Gym

2100 Moorpark Ave, San Jose, California 95128
Border Patrol agents will be coming to the San Jose City College campus to recruit students at the job fair. With the escalating violence, family separations, incarceration, and deportations leveled against migrants and immigrant communities by Border Patrol and ICE and the recent trumped up charges against 3 college students in Tucson, Arizona for disrupting a presentation by Border Patrol agents on their campus, we call on the student body and members of our community in the South Bay to send a clear message to Border Patrol: the agents of upholding racist borders are not welcome here.

Rally to show your support for immigrants, and demand an end to presence of Border Patrol in our community.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 21st, 2019 11:21 AM
