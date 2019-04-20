From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Earth Day 2019 in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM Earth Day was held in Fresno on Saturday, April 20, 2019. More than a thousand attended over the course of Earth Day in Fresno’s Radio Park on April 20. There were booths of organizations, exhibits and food. This year there was no March for Science, but science for the people and the planet was represented in a wide variety of ways.

A student busted a move as he was cheered on by his peers during a performance of McCoy Hip Hop.

The Raging Grannies came out in full force.

Ellery Alkotob (r) and Justin Byers (l) of Edison High School promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in elementary schools.

Scott Martin (l) and Nick Norris (r) sell their Wander Planet Co. tie-dye T-Shirts.

High School teacher Reid Gromis (2nd from right) is the adviser for the Roosevelt High School Ecology Club. The sign in front reading “Rethink Waste” is made out of 1600 bottle caps collected by the club.



Josiah, age 8, gets free face painting by artist Pichorrnai Kim.





People enjoy checking out Earth Day in Radio Park. The antennae in the background is what gives the park its name.