Related Categories: Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense
Earth Day 2019 in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
Earth Day was held in Fresno on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
sm_nd5_8458.jpg
original image (1296x864)
More than a thousand attended over the course of Earth Day in Fresno’s Radio Park on April 20. There were booths of organizations, exhibits and food. This year there was no March for Science, but science for the people and the planet was represented in a wide variety of ways.
§Hip Hop
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8478.jpg
original image (1296x864)
A student busted a move as he was cheered on by his peers during a performance of McCoy Hip Hop.
§Raging Grannies
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8497.jpg
original image (1296x864)
The Raging Grannies came out in full force.
§Edison High School
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8594.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Ellery Alkotob (r) and Justin Byers (l) of Edison High School promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in elementary schools.
§Wander Planet Co.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8636.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Scott Martin (l) and Nick Norris (r) sell their Wander Planet Co. tie-dye T-Shirts.
§Sign saying "Rethink Waste" is made with bottle caps
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8647.jpg
original image (1296x864)
High School teacher Reid Gromis (2nd from right) is the adviser for the Roosevelt High School Ecology Club. The sign in front reading “Rethink Waste” is made out of 1600 bottle caps collected by the club.
§Face Painting
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8661.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Josiah, age 8, gets free face painting by artist Pichorrnai Kim.

§Radio Park
by Peter Maiden Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:59 PM
sm_nd5_8722.jpg
original image (1296x864)
People enjoy checking out Earth Day in Radio Park. The antennae in the background is what gives the park its name.
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
