Filmmaker gets inspired from Albany Bulb. Makes short film
Richmond filmmaker, Jayson Johnson pens and directs short film inspired by beeseching woman statue on Albany Bulb.
Fledgling filmmaker and Richmond resident, Jayson Johnson just wrapped production on his latest film "All Who Are Weary". The film follows a typical Bay Area couple with a twist - the male in this film deals with his gambling problem and his partner has a certain affinity for the statue on Albany bulb. "All Who Are Weary" stars upcoming actors Mick Hodder and Mekhala Chatterjee and is slated to be released this summer to film festivals.
All Who Are Weary
Logline: A compulsive gambler who reveals his relapse to his statue obsessed girlfriend.
Synopsis: Fresh out of gambler anonymous, Mike Lombardo is a roll! He's up $1,400 dollars at the horse track and this just the start. Everything is coming back! The car, the house, everything! But there is a problem... what about his girlfriend Kiki? What would she think about this? At that moment, Kiki Khatri stands in front of a driftwood statue a mere fifty feet away. She looks up to the statue and meditates. To her, this statue has significance. Seven years ago Kiki lost her mom and feel into a deep depression. Mike encouraged her to take a walk and when she saw the statue a bond was forged. Ever since Kiki's been visiting this statue once a week like clockwork. And for today's visit, she's going to ask the statue about Mike's gambling problem, on the day of his relapse.
For more information on Jayson Johnson and this film please visit: http://jaysonjohnsonproducer.weebly.com
§Mick Hodder
