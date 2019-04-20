top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
DRAWDOWN Introduction comes to Arlene Frances Center, Santa Rosa
Date Thursday May 09
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorConnie Madden
Location Details
Arlene Frances Center,
Santa Rosa
DRAWDOWN workshops present 100 ways people are reversing global warming...and you can dig in, too! Not fair to leave a sick planet to our kids! We can do more better now...

Game On: Reversing Global Warming
DRAWDOWN: 100 projects that
sequester carbon from land and sea

Arlene Frances Center, Santa Rosa, hosts Introduction to DRAWDOWN Thurs., May 9th. 6-9pm, a workshop enabling participants to become part of the solution to climate crisis. “Daily climate news is bleak,” says organizer, Wayne Morgenthaler, but we must support solutions to this crisis now".

DRAWDOWN workshops are slated for each city in the county through Sonoma County Pachamama Alliance (SCPA). Based on Paul Hawken’s book, DRAWDOWN, “the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global

The presentation will be preceded by a short street theater piece by Jessica Litwak and H.E.A.T. theatre troupe and a panel of youth activists will offer views on how to engage our communities, government and especially youth in the hard work of shifting toward a healthy planet and equitable life for all it’s people.

“DRAWDOWN is the work of …geologists, engineers, agronomists, researchers, fellows, writers, climatologists, biologists, botanists, economists, financial analysts, architects, companies, agencies, NGOs, activists…who draft, model, fact check, review, and validate…calculations…to provide…tools to…students, teachers, researchers, philanthropists, investors, entrepreneurs, business people, farmers, policymakers, engaged citizens and more.” – DRAWDOWN site

The DRAWDOWN Introduction is facilitated by Pachamama spokesperson, Nelson Barry. Pachamama Alliance, 30 years old, protects a large swath of Equador’s Amazon rainforest with support from eight indigenous forest-dwelling tribes.

The DRAWDOWN movement, together with Sunrise Movement/The Green New Deal, Cities Declaring Climate Emergency, local and international, The Rights of Nature Initiatives, Extinction Rebellion and other emerging groups, aims to bring people of all ages into the work of reinventing our culture away from unsustainable consumerism and disastrous continuation of burning of fossil fuels – to adapt to coming climate crises.

While many estimate it will take a mass mobilization similar to that of the New Deal in the face of war, some elements as simple as educating girls together with family planning have huge positive impact.

The DRAWDOWN book, available at bookstores and many online sellers, is a work in progress. The Introduction will be followed by a set of 5 additional workshops linking activists in our region and supporting their work.

For further information, see Sonoma County Pachamama Alliance on Facebook and read the book.




Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 5:12 PM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
