Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Green New Deal Town Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Saturday May 04
|Time
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
Gene Herman
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
|
Big Green Wave Headed West, Headed Your Way!
BFUU will share information on the Green New Deal, host a panel of local leaders, and provide time for discussion of local strategies for educating the public and getting politicians to endorse the Green New Deal.
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Committee.
Free to the public
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
For more event information: http://www.bfuu.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:36 AM
