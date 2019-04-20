top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 5/ 4/2019
Green New Deal Town Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 04
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorGene Herman
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
Big Green Wave Headed West, Headed Your Way!
BFUU will share information on the Green New Deal, host a panel of local leaders, and provide time for discussion of local strategies for educating the public and getting politicians to endorse the Green New Deal.

Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Committee.

Free to the public
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
gnd.jpg
For more event information: http://www.bfuu.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 20th, 2019 10:36 AM
