From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Labor & Workers
Former OSHA Med Director Dr. Larry Rose On DIR Christine Baker Corruption Scandal & OSHA
WorkWeek interviews former Cal-OSHA Medical Director Larry Rose about the systemic corruption scandal by former Division of Industrial Relations Director Christine Baker. He discusses the role of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Baker and her daugher and also the appointment of her by former Governor Brown to the Fraud Assessment Commission. Last he discusses the impact of deregulation of workers compensation with the support of Baker and the California AFL-CIO Art Pulaski and Angie Wei the former Legislative Director now working for Governor Newsom.
Former OSHA Med Director Dr. Larry Rose On DIR Christine Baker Corruption Scandal & The State Of Workers Comp and Health & Safety In California
Dr. Larry Rose, the former Medical Director of Cal-OSHA on April 17, 2019 on WorkWeek radio discusses the systemic corruption crisis at California Division of Industrial Relations DIR where the former director Christine Baker had put her daughter on the payroll and paid her $129,000 without her doing any work.
He also discusses her resignation and then appointment by former Governor Brown to the California Fraud Assessment Commission.FAC and the failure of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Baker and her daughter.
He also examines the success of the insurance industry pushing for deregulation of workers compensation with the support of Christine Baker and the California AFL-CIO Art Pulaski and the former legislative director Angie Wei who has now been appointed to a top position by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Additional media:
WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal
CA State Audit Investigation of Improper Activities by a State Agency DIR and Its Employees
https://www.wcexec.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DIR-audit-report.pdf
No Reporters Allowed By CA DIR Director Baker At "Private Event" On Cal-Osha & Workers Comp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M6m8S1OoH0
Injured Workers Faced Stacked Deck
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Injured-Workers-Face-
Stacked-Deck-During-Workers-Comp-Appeals-Process-Critics-Say--391202731.html
California fights to keep nepotism investigation out of employee’s discipline hearing
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article228700664.html
California state agency director wrongly helped hire and promote her daughter, audit says - Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-government-director-nepotism-audit-20190326-story.html
Secret investigation weakening trust in state auditor
Tongco, a former fraud investigator at DIR, can confirm the report’s existence. She says it’s why DIR fired her. According to The Bee: “Tongco contends that department leaders targeted her because they knew she met with and cooperated with Howle’s team.
Corruption Cover-up By State Auditor And former Governor Brown and Governor Gavin Newsom
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article225170290.html
The Record Of Former Gov Jerry Brown's Cal-OSHA At Tesla
Inside Tesla’s factory, a Medical Clinic Designed to Ignore Injured Workers
https://www.revealnews.org/article/inside-teslas-factory-a-medical-clinic-designed-to-ignore-injured-workers/
Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Dr. Larry Rose, the former Medical Director of Cal-OSHA on April 17, 2019 on WorkWeek radio discusses the systemic corruption crisis at California Division of Industrial Relations DIR where the former director Christine Baker had put her daughter on the payroll and paid her $129,000 without her doing any work.
He also discusses her resignation and then appointment by former Governor Brown to the California Fraud Assessment Commission.FAC and the failure of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Baker and her daughter.
He also examines the success of the insurance industry pushing for deregulation of workers compensation with the support of Christine Baker and the California AFL-CIO Art Pulaski and the former legislative director Angie Wei who has now been appointed to a top position by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Additional media:
WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal
CA State Audit Investigation of Improper Activities by a State Agency DIR and Its Employees
https://www.wcexec.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DIR-audit-report.pdf
No Reporters Allowed By CA DIR Director Baker At "Private Event" On Cal-Osha & Workers Comp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M6m8S1OoH0
Injured Workers Faced Stacked Deck
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Injured-Workers-Face-
Stacked-Deck-During-Workers-Comp-Appeals-Process-Critics-Say--391202731.html
California fights to keep nepotism investigation out of employee’s discipline hearing
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article228700664.html
California state agency director wrongly helped hire and promote her daughter, audit says - Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-government-director-nepotism-audit-20190326-story.html
Secret investigation weakening trust in state auditor
Tongco, a former fraud investigator at DIR, can confirm the report’s existence. She says it’s why DIR fired her. According to The Bee: “Tongco contends that department leaders targeted her because they knew she met with and cooperated with Howle’s team.
Corruption Cover-up By State Auditor And former Governor Brown and Governor Gavin Newsom
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article225170290.html
The Record Of Former Gov Jerry Brown's Cal-OSHA At Tesla
Inside Tesla’s factory, a Medical Clinic Designed to Ignore Injured Workers
https://www.revealnews.org/article/inside-teslas-factory-a-medical-clinic-designed-to-ignore-injured-workers/
Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
§
Brown's DIR director Christine Baker pushed deregulation of workers compensation and no bid outsourcing of contract to Maximus which denied thousands of California workers health treatment. She bullied and terrorized the OSHA inspectors and kept the number low helping employers get off any real enforcement. She put her daugther on the State Payroll paying her $129,000 for a no work job and terminated an investigator who was investigating her corruption at the Agency.
Former California AFL-CIO legislative director Angie Wei who now works for Gavin Newsom pushed deregulation of Workers Compensation leading to suicides and permanent disabilities for injured workers who did not get their medical treatment. She was backed by California AFL-CIO Executive Director Art Pulaski who has refused to call for proper staffing of Cal-OSHA which has less inspectors than Fish and Game.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network