Former OSHA Med Director Dr. Larry Rose On DIR Christine Baker Corruption Scandal & OSHA by WorkWeek Radio

Friday Apr 19th, 2019 11:25 PM WorkWeek interviews former Cal-OSHA Medical Director Larry Rose about the systemic corruption scandal by former Division of Industrial Relations Director Christine Baker. He discusses the role of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Baker and her daugher and also the appointment of her by former Governor Brown to the Fraud Assessment Commission. Last he discusses the impact of deregulation of workers compensation with the support of Baker and the California AFL-CIO Art Pulaski and Angie Wei the former Legislative Director now working for Governor Newsom.



Dr. Larry Rose, the former Medical Director of Cal-OSHA on April 17, 2019 on WorkWeek radio discusses the systemic corruption crisis at California Division of Industrial Relations DIR where the former director Christine Baker had put her daughter on the payroll and paid her $129,000 without her doing any work.



He also discusses her resignation and then appointment by former Governor Brown to the California Fraud Assessment Commission.FAC and the failure of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Baker and her daughter.



He also examines the success of the insurance industry pushing for deregulation of workers compensation with the support of Christine Baker and the California AFL-CIO Art Pulaski and the former legislative director Angie Wei who has now been appointed to a top position by Governor Gavin Newsom.



Additional media:

WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal



CA State Audit Investigation of Improper Activities by a State Agency DIR and Its Employees

https://www.wcexec.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DIR-audit-report.pdf



No Reporters Allowed By CA DIR Director Baker At "Private Event" On Cal-Osha & Workers Comp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M6m8S1OoH0



Injured Workers Faced Stacked Deck

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Injured-Workers-Face-

Stacked-Deck-During-Workers-Comp-Appeals-Process-Critics-Say--391202731.html



California fights to keep nepotism investigation out of employee’s discipline hearing

https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article228700664.html



California state agency director wrongly helped hire and promote her daughter, audit says - Los Angeles Times

https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-government-director-nepotism-audit-20190326-story.html

Secret investigation weakening trust in state auditor

Tongco, a former fraud investigator at DIR, can confirm the report’s existence. She says it’s why DIR fired her. According to The Bee: “Tongco contends that department leaders targeted her because they knew she met with and cooperated with Howle’s team.

Corruption Cover-up By State Auditor And former Governor Brown and Governor Gavin Newsom

https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article225170290.html

The Record Of Former Gov Jerry Brown's Cal-OSHA At Tesla

Inside Tesla’s factory, a Medical Clinic Designed to Ignore Injured Workers

https://www.revealnews.org/article/inside-teslas-factory-a-medical-clinic-designed-to-ignore-injured-workers/

Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

Brown's DIR director Christine Baker pushed deregulation of workers compensation and no bid outsourcing of contract to Maximus which denied thousands of California workers health treatment. She bullied and terrorized the OSHA inspectors and kept the number low helping employers get off any real enforcement. She put her daugther on the State Payroll paying her $129,000 for a no work job and terminated an investigator who was investigating her corruption at the Agency.

Former California AFL-CIO legislative director Angie Wei who now works for Gavin Newsom pushed deregulation of Workers Compensation leading to suicides and permanent disabilities for injured workers who did not get their medical treatment. She was backed by California AFL-CIO Executive Director Art Pulaski who has refused to call for proper staffing of Cal-OSHA which has less inspectors than Fish and Game.