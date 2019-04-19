top
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
AB392: Ways To Take Action to Save Lives from Police Violence
by Let Us Live Coalition
Friday Apr 19th, 2019 5:16 PM
We are gearing up for a historic battle in Sacramento and in our communities this legislative session.
The Police Unions have mobilized to introduce a garbage bill (SB 230, Caballero-Salinas) which does absolutely nothing to change the use of force standards in California. The opposition is organizing against us to Pass SB 230 instead of our Bill, AB 392. Here are some tangible action steps you or your organizations can take to support the AB392 "Let Us Live Coalition," which is comprised of families who have lost their loved ones at the hands of police brutality from across California and community organizations.

1. Send in your individual organization letter of support for AB 392 as soon as possible. Link and instructions here, sample letter also attached. And organize all partner organizations to do the same!

2. Send in your org letter of opposition to SB 230. Link and instructions here.

3. Call your state legislators to let them know you support AB 392 and oppose SB 230.

4. Join the Statewide Mobilization Team and Weekly Calls: Every Tuesday, 4pm-5pm. Learn about upcoming actions, sign up for in-district visits, get plugged into family-based organizing. (Just send an email to letusliveca [at] gmail.com.)

5. Share these images featuring impacted families and their loved ones on social media. Tag #LetUsLive and #AB392

6. Pledge your support for the campaign on ABMOC landing page: http://www.bit.ly/LetUsLiveCA.

7. Host an in-district meeting with your state Senator and Assemblymember in your city. (Contact jrojas [at] aclusocal.org.)

8. Drive calls from constituents to your local state representatives.

9. Host a press conference with families, organizations and community members in your district or city. (Contact letusliveca [at] gmail.com.)

On behalf of the California Let Us Live Coalition, thank you for your support in standing in solidarity with families who have lost their loved ones at the hands of police violence.
