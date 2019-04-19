From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Spiritual Leader and Chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe Caleen Sisk Receives Earth Day Award by Miranda Kraus at the Rose Foundation

Friday Apr 19th, 2019 12:30 PM

The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment announced Winnemem Wintu Tribal Chief and Spiritual Leader Caleen Sisk as the winner of the 2019 Anthony Grassroots Prize, an annual $1,000 Earth Day award recognizing an outstanding example of grassroots environmental activism.