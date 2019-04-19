From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice | WomynView other events for the week of 5/ 6/2019
|Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday May 06
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
|Location Details
|
UCSC Ethnic Resource Centers Lounge
339 Bay Tree Building
Santa Cruz CA
|
This event is meant to be in solidarity with the National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day. During this event we will discuss the statistics regarding this epidemic, the reasons behind it, and some of the work being done regarding this issue. There will also be time to honor those who we've lost. Please be aware that we will be addressing topics of violence against Indigenous women.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3170157723...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 19th, 2019 8:55 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network