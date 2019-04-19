top
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day
Date Monday May 06
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details
UCSC Ethnic Resource Centers Lounge
339 Bay Tree Building
Santa Cruz CA
This event is meant to be in solidarity with the National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day. During this event we will discuss the statistics regarding this epidemic, the reasons behind it, and some of the work being done regarding this issue. There will also be time to honor those who we've lost. Please be aware that we will be addressing topics of violence against Indigenous women.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3170157723...

