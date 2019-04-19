top
Easter at the Camp
Date Sunday April 21
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Location Details
Gateway Plaza Camp Santa Cruz, CA
Join Councilmember Drew Glover at the Gateway Plaza Camp this Sunday April 21st from 1pm until 4pm for an Easter celebration!

Easter is a time to come together across differences and celebrate good food, good community, and unity. Come share food, listen to music and dye eggs! Break down the walls that divide us and engage with housed and unhoused people. Learn something new about someone. Make a new friend. Build community, love, and understanding.

Music and Egg Dying starts at 1:00pm.
Food is served at 2:00pm.

For additional information please contact Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover: https://www.facebook.com/DrewForCityCouncil/

“If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother, but you shall open your hand to him and lend him sufficient for his need, whatever it may be." - Deuteronomy 15:7-8
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1387051771...

