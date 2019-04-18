From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers/Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner by Labor Video Project

Thursday Apr 18th, 2019 8:20 PM ILWU longshore workers, Truckers and companies at the port of Oakland had a press conference to oppose the owner of the A's John Fisher from building a new stadium and 4,000 condos costing more than $1 million each on the Howard Terminal in the port of Oakland. Speakers talked about the gentrification and ethnic cleansing of East Oakland and now West Oakland where an African American community has lived for decades.

This speculative financial scheme is fully supported by Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf who has ignored the ILWU and even the capitalists who profit from the port in her support for Fisher's A's stadium



Fisher who also owns the GAP and controls the Rocketship and KIPP charter schools and previously tried to grab land at Laney Community college but were defeated when the community and the Peralta Federation of Teachers organized against the scheme. The present privatization deal at Howard Terminal is also backed by Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf.



ILWU Local 10 busines agent Aaron Wright called it an "insane" idea since there is no infrastructure for the stadium and it would completely disrupt the longshore and trucking jobs along with the community. It would also force thousands of trucks onto the streets of Oakland further polluting the community.



Also, speakers talked about the gentrification of Oakland targetting the African American community and the ethnic cleansing that is going on throughout Oakland and being pushed by developers and the mayor. Also, according to reports the Building Trades leadership and Teamsters union officials are supporting this project and the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council has also refused to support the maritime workers in defending the survival of the port.



Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU

A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU

Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck

WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Bay area ILWU Longshore workers and truckers along with companies rallied at Oakland city hall on 4/18/19 to protest the plan of Oakland A's billionaire John Fisher to build a new stadium and 4,000 million dollar condos on the Howard Terminal in the port of Oakland.Fisher who also owns the GAP and controls the Rocketship and KIPP charter schools and previously tried to grab land at Laney Community college but were defeated when the community and the Peralta Federation of Teachers organized against the scheme. The present privatization deal at Howard Terminal is also backed by Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf.ILWU Local 10 busines agent Aaron Wright called it an "insane" idea since there is no infrastructure for the stadium and it would completely disrupt the longshore and trucking jobs along with the community. It would also force thousands of trucks onto the streets of Oakland further polluting the community.Also, speakers talked about the gentrification of Oakland targetting the African American community and the ethnic cleansing that is going on throughout Oakland and being pushed by developers and the mayor. Also, according to reports the Building Trades leadership and Teamsters union officials are supporting this project and the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council has also refused to support the maritime workers in defending the survival of the port.Additional media:A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak OutLaney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College LandWW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker ScandalProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

ILWU Local 10 business agent Aaron Wright called the developer's scheme to build a new A's stadium on Howard Terminal "insane". He also said this scheme would create chaos and threaten the community and continued survival of the Port of Oakland.

The Howard. Terminal trains ILWU longshore workers for the port and also allows truckers to leave their loads there so they are not parking in the community. According to the speakers the A's plan backed by Oakland mayor Schaaf would create massive traffic jam and lead to an environmental disaster for the community.

ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the removal of many African Americans from the Coliseum with eminent domain and now Libby and the politicians in Oakland want to privatize the land and sell it to developers.

Without getting agreement with the ILWU and the port companies the Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed the new A's stadium on the Howard Terminal which would threaten thousands of port jobs and the West Oakland community. Kaval also sits of the board of directors of union busting Rocketship charter chain which is wrecking the public education system. Billionaire John Fisher and his family including Doris Fisher own The Gap and have used their wealth to fund privatization of public education in California. They control the Rocketship charter chain and the KIPP charter chain.