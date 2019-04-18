top
What Should Santa Cruz do with Hero's/Ross Camp Behind Gateway Plaza?
Date Wednesday April 24
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSalinas/Monterey Co. Homeless Union/Wes White
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Representatives For and Against the continuation of the Hero's/Ross Camp behind the Gateway Plaza will introduce themselves and their positions/issues/proposals for 5 minutes each during the first hour. The audience will then have the opportunity to include their positions/issues/proposals.

The second hour or so will discuss each position/issue/proposal listed- the pros and cons, observations, anecdotes, statistics and concerns. The information provided is intended to be provided to the city to help gauge overall community input.

Wes White of the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union will facilitate the meeting. He is a retired Substitute Teacher with a Masters in Information Security (Computers), a Bachelors in Psychology, and Associate in Business Administration.

The purpose of this meeting is to air grievances that were initially aired on the Friends of the Depot Park Facebook page by both factions, and hopefully come to a more comfortable co-existence, if not an active partnership between ALL involved.

We are all in this together.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
THIS EVENT WILL BE VIDEO RECORDED.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 18th, 2019 12:53 AM
