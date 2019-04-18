Join community, labor, faith, and justice in marching on MAY DAY -- International Workers' Day!



We shall overcome!

¡Nosotros venceremos!



Rally at Mexican Heritage Plaza and march to San José City Hall, where we will present our list of ten demands to the City of San José.



Opening ceremony - 3:30 pm

Rally - 4 pm

March - 5 pm



@May.Day2019 #WeAreMayDay #SomosElPrimero



Presented by the May Day Coalition

