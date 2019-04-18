From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 5/ 1/2019
|May Day - International Workers' Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 01
|Time
|3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|May Day Coalition
|Location Details
|
Mexican Heritage Plaza
1700 Alum Rock Avenue
San José, CA 95116
|
Join community, labor, faith, and justice in marching on MAY DAY -- International Workers' Day!
We shall overcome!
¡Nosotros venceremos!
Rally at Mexican Heritage Plaza and march to San José City Hall, where we will present our list of ten demands to the City of San José.
Opening ceremony - 3:30 pm
Rally - 4 pm
March - 5 pm
@May.Day2019 #WeAreMayDay #SomosElPrimero
Presented by the May Day Coalition
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 18th, 2019 12:06 AM
§Download a flyer
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network