Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
May Day - International Workers' Day
Date Wednesday May 01
Time 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorMay Day Coalition
Location Details
Mexican Heritage Plaza
1700 Alum Rock Avenue
San José, CA 95116
Join community, labor, faith, and justice in marching on MAY DAY -- International Workers' Day!

We shall overcome!
¡Nosotros venceremos!

Rally at Mexican Heritage Plaza and march to San José City Hall, where we will present our list of ten demands to the City of San José.

Opening ceremony - 3:30 pm
Rally - 4 pm
March - 5 pm

@May.Day2019 #WeAreMayDay #SomosElPrimero

Presented by the May Day Coalition
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday

§Download a flyer
by May Day Coalition Thursday Apr 18th, 2019 12:06 AM
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
