ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In OaklandWorkWeek radio looks at the coming May Day 2019 and the plans of ILWU Local 10 to close the docks for the day. They are also focusing on developers and politicians who are pushing to build a stadium on the Howard Terminals.Lawrence Thibeaux, the past president of ILWU Local 10 and president of ILWU Local 10 pensioners along with Clarence Thomas past Secretary Treasurer of ILWU Local 10 and with the May Day Organizing Committee.They discuss the history of the ILWU, the San Francisco 1934 general strike, racism and gentrification of San Francisco with Candlestick Park Stadium. John Fisher who owns the A's is seeking with the support of Mayor Libby Shaaf to build a new stadium on Howard Terminal in the port of Oakland.Thibeaux reports that if this stadium is built along with thousands of million dollar condos it will end up destroying the port of Oakland and the thousands of maritime jobs.Produced by WorkWeek RadioProduction of Labor Vido ProjectOakland May Day Port Action For The Schools Our Students DeserveOur strike laid the groundwork for a real movement to defend and improve public education in Oakland. Though we won significant gains for Oakland students, educators, and families—such as the ﬁrst class size reductions for grades 4-12 in 37 years, more support for newcomers and other students with special needs, and a raise to help keep teachers in Oakland—our ﬁght for well-funded schools is far from over. Join us in May for a month of action to demand the full funding, not closure or privatization, of our neighborhood public schools.MAY 1INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY AT THE PORT OF OAKLANDTax the Port to Fund Our Public Schools!Teachers and port workers unite to celebrate May Day and continue the ﬁght for the schools our students deserve! Join the International Longshore Workers' Union to defend port jobs and properly fund our public schools. The port of Oakland is the economic engine of our city, but it is not taxed at all, ,while other US ports are taxed and contribute to education funding.. Meanwhile, our schools are starved of the resources students need to learn and grow and threatened with closure! Rally 11AM at Howard Terminal (Market st. and Embarcadero), 1:30 at 1000 Broadway (OUSD), and 2pm at Oscar Grant Plaza.