From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal by WorkWeek Radio

Wednesday Apr 17th, 2019 1:35 PM KPFA WorkWeek Radio covers union support for Julian Assange in Australia, the threat of the John Fisher's A's Stadium to Maritime Union Jobs and Gentrificaiton in Oakland and the growing corruption scandal at California Department of Industrial Relations DIR where the director Christine Baker was forced to resign after illegally putting her daugther on the payroll and paying her over $100,000 for no work. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is not only refusing to investigate and prosecute Christine Baker and her daugher but is defending Baker against illegal retaliations against an investigator and whistleblower at the agency.



WorkWeek first hears a report about the Australian Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance supporting Assange and calling for his return to Australia.



Next WorkWeek looks at the plans for 2019 May Day by ILWU Local 10 and the connection to gentrification and the proposed new A's stadium at the Howard Terminal. We interview past ILWU Local 10 president Lawrence Thibeaux who is now president of Pensioners in Local 10, past ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas who is working with the May Day Committee and Kimberly King who is on the Executive Board of the Peralta Federation of Teachers, an instructor at Laney Community College and chair of the union diversity committee. They also discuss the role of the billionaire A's owner John Fisher whose family also runs the KIPP foundation and Rocketship charter schools.



Last WorkWeek radio looks at the deepening corruption scandal at the California Division of Industrial Relations DIR which was headed by Christine Baker. A California audit completed last year reported that Baker had put her daughter Julianna Baker, on the payroll and she had not done any work and received over $100,000.

After the report, she resigned and former governor Jerry Brown then appointed her to the California Fraud Assessment Commission and the California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is refused to investigate her and her daughter for fraud and corruption.



Additional media:

Maritime industry warns of harm from proposed Oakland A’s stadium

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/philmatier/article/Maritime-industry-warns-of-harm-from-proposed-13773052.php



A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU



Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck



Australian Union President On Assage

https://twitter.com/theprojecttv/status/1117347645805277184

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2649959828379442



No Reporters Allowed By CA DIR Director Baker At "Private Event" On Cal-Osha & Workers Comp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M6m8S1OoH0



May Day 2018 Oakland & SF Workers Rally & Speak Out -UNITE To Stop Union Busting Racist Attacks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0JgnOHJXKA



Secret investigation weakens trust in state auditor

https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/article225170290.html



Auditor’s investigation exposed nepotism at DIR. Why did she try to hide it?

https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/editorials/article228455704.html#storylink=cpy

Production of

KPFA WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker ScandalWorkWeek first hears a report about the Australian Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance supporting Assange and calling for his return to Australia.Next WorkWeek looks at the plans for 2019 May Day by ILWU Local 10 and the connection to gentrification and the proposed new A's stadium at the Howard Terminal. We interview past ILWU Local 10 president Lawrence Thibeaux who is now president of Pensioners in Local 10, past ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas who is working with the May Day Committee and Kimberly King who is on the Executive Board of the Peralta Federation of Teachers, an instructor at Laney Community College and chair of the union diversity committee. They also discuss the role of the billionaire A's owner John Fisher whose family also runs the KIPP foundation and Rocketship charter schools.Last WorkWeek radio looks at the deepening corruption scandal at the California Division of Industrial Relations DIR which was headed by Christine Baker. A California audit completed last year reported that Baker had put her daughter Julianna Baker, on the payroll and she had not done any work and received over $100,000.After the report, she resigned and former governor Jerry Brown then appointed her to the California Fraud Assessment Commission and the California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is refused to investigate her and her daughter for fraud and corruption.Additional media:Maritime industry warns of harm from proposed Oakland A’s stadiumA's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak OutLaney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College LandAustralian Union President On AssageNo Reporters Allowed By CA DIR Director Baker At "Private Event" On Cal-Osha & Workers CompMay Day 2018 Oakland & SF Workers Rally & Speak Out -UNITE To Stop Union Busting Racist AttacksSecret investigation weakens trust in state auditorAuditor’s investigation exposed nepotism at DIR. Why did she try to hide it?Production ofKPFA WorkWeek Radio https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-...

ILWU Local 10 marched shut down the Oakland port and marched against the Iraq war in 2008. They are planning a May Day action on May 1, 2019 against the effort to build a stadium on the Howard Terminal and privaization of the port for developers.

Billionaire charter supporter and union buster John Fisher who owns the A's and the GAP corporation wants to build a stadium on Port of Oakland Howard Terminal land and develop thousands of million dollar condos further driving out African Americans and working people from Oakland.

Putting the Fraudsters On The Fraud Assessment Commission?

Christine Baker on left and Brown on right covering up systemic corruption at the Department of Industrial Relations. Baker put her daugher on the payroll and payed her over $100,000 for no work and then resigned from director of the DIR and then was appointed by Brown to the Fraud Assessment Commission. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra refuses to prosecute Baker and her daugher and instead is defending Baker against a whistleblower that exposed the corruption at the agency.

Former DIR director Christine Baker bullied and terrorized Cal-OSHA employees and colluded with the insurance industry to dereglate to prevent injured workers from getting medical treatment. Injured workers have committed suicide and have lost their families and homes ending up on the streets. She with the support of the Angie Wei formerly the CA AFL-CIO legislative director pushed so called "reform" bills that have destroyed health care protections for injured workers and also outsourced oversight to companies like Maximus that was awarded a $40 million contract to determine whether workers should get medical care. Their anoymous doctors who don't have even live in California turn down most requests for medical care according to injured workers and medical doctors.