|Wednesday May 01
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Radio Broadcast
|Pacifica May Day Project
|
On Pacifica Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/pacificaradiomayday/
and
International Labor Media Network https://ilmnetwork.org
|
International Day Of May Day Programming
Pacifica Radio May Day Broadcast
https://www.facebook.com/pacificaradiomayday/
April 3 at 1:47 PM ·
MAY 1, 2019 • MAY DAY • INTERNATIONAL WORKERS' DAY
Pacifica Radio Producers–headed by the First Voice MediaApprentices at flagship station KPFA Radio in Berkeley, CA–will broadcast 24 hours of reporting. Pacifica Radio May Day Broadcast* is our landing site for all digital content.
TO GET INVOLVED
• Post your videos, photos, interviews, & updates on our wall–Pacifica Radio May Day Broadcast–to join the international coverage.
• Use #KPFAMayDay2019.
• Tag us on Instagram & Twitter @firstvoicemedia.
STATEMENT OF SOLIDARITY
Our programming will highlight actual people and our struggles - laborers & working people combating gentrification and climate crisis, seeking healthcare and racial, gender, and migrant justice in the workplace, in our communities, and in our lives.
*Follow Pacifica Radio May Day Broadcast to learn more about International Workers' Day through radical music, historical photos & articles, interviews, & art.
On May Day 2019 Call For Pre-edited and Live Streaming For International Labor Channel
https://ilmnetwork.org
Call For Pre-edited and Live Streaming For International Labor Channel
Dear Brothers and Sisters,
We are developing an international labor/labour streaming channel that will include workers struggles from throughout the world. As part of the development of this channel we are working to have both pre-edited and live programming on May Day 2019.
Part of this programming will also be broadcast on the Pacifica Network Pilot Project which will be working to develop 24 hour worker programming on May Day.
https://www.facebook.com/pacificaradiomayday/
We urge you to prepare a 30 minute video on the worker/union struggles in country including the fight against privatization, outsourcing, union busting and against repression of the workers movement.
We are working to have this content including video, audio, photography and music available from all platforms so workers from throughout the world will have easy access regardless of their media platform. If you have suggestions or proposals on this please contact us.
If you can have captions in English that would be valuable but is not.necessary to get on this channel during May Day and as we develop this channel. We also would like to develop regular programming from your country including tv and radio shows, worker music and live streaming of strikes, rallies and worker education conferences.
We are working toward the development of a 24 hours International workers channel for content from every country of the world and will help support and build campaign for workers in every country using this international labor portal and platform.
Also if you or a comrade would like help develop this in your country please let us know. The development of an international labor media network is critical in breaking the capitalist media blockade and defending our struggles nationally and globally.
This channel is called the
International Labor Media Network
https://ilmnetwork.org
labormedia1(at)gmail.com
§May Day Unites Workers Throughout The World
May Day Unites All Workers Worldwide Who Are Fighting For Workers Rights and Workers Lives, Against Privatization, War, Racism, Xenophobia and Fascism
