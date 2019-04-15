The California Act to Save Lives (AB 392) Passes in Assembly Public Safety Committee by Dave Id

In a huge milestone for limiting the ability of police to kill at will, the California Act to Save Lives (AB 392) passed in the State Assembly Public Safety Committee by a 5-2 vote on April 9. The bill was introduced this year by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) and will save lives by restricting when police can use deadly force.