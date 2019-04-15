Trump Is 'Going To Go Full Animal’ Says Steve Bannon



Donald Trump’s former chief adviser predicted Mr. Trump would “come off the chains” and use the Mueller Report to “bludgeon” his opponents and ignore congressional oversight requests for documents. Attorney General Barr's memorandum on Mueller's report left Trump feeling vindicated, triumphant and unleashed to go "full animal.”



Why did Mueller fail to indict?

Where do the interests of the people lie?

How can we mount opposition to the assault on immigrants?

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 15th, 2019 1:00 AM