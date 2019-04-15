From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Refuse Fascism Discussion and Organizing Meeting
|Tuesday April 16
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Meeting
|Curt Wechsler
|Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
Trump Is 'Going To Go Full Animal’ Says Steve Bannon
Donald Trump’s former chief adviser predicted Mr. Trump would “come off the chains” and use the Mueller Report to “bludgeon” his opponents and ignore congressional oversight requests for documents. Attorney General Barr's memorandum on Mueller's report left Trump feeling vindicated, triumphant and unleashed to go "full animal.”
Why did Mueller fail to indict?
Where do the interests of the people lie?
How can we mount opposition to the assault on immigrants?
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2184406401...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 15th, 2019 1:00 AM
► ▼ IMC Network