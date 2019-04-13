Friday May 24





Friday, May 24, 2019

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Resource Center for Nonviolence

612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz

Suggested donation $5 to $20 at the door no one turned away for lack of money



DNA, Gina Rene’, Danny Paul Nelson, Robert Perala, Raging Grannies, and Lyrical I



Food Not Bombs will be celebrating39 years of feeding social movements and the hungry at the Soupstock Festival in Santa Cruz, California on Sunday, May 24, 2019. The 20th-anniversary Soupstock 2000 featuring Fugazi and Sleater-Kinney drew nearly 20,000 people. (





With nearly a billion people going hungry each day how can we spend another dollar on war? Food Not Bombs is an all-volunteer movement that recovers and shares free vegan or vegetarian food with the public without restriction in over 1,000 cities in 65 countries around the world to protest war, poverty and the destruction of the environment. Each group is independent and invites everyone to participate in making decisions for their local chapter using the consensus process. Food Not Bombs is dedicated to taking nonviolent direct action to change society so no one is forced to stand in line to eat at a soup kitchen expressing a commitment to the fact that food is a right and not a privilege.



During the past 39 years, Food Not Bombs volunteers have demonstrated their dedication to nonviolent direct action in many creative ways. Activist shared vegan meals with prisoners inside jails in the Philippines, fed units of the Burmese military in Yangon, provided meals to the First Responders in New York after 9/11, founded the first Animal Rescue shelters in Slovakia, and inspired the protests that removed the corrupt government of Iceland.



Food Not Bombs has provided food and material relief to the survivors of the Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco and Northridge Earthquake in San Fernando Valley, Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy as well as Typhoon Yolanda, the Christmas Tsunami and many other disasters during its 39-year history.



Food Not Bombs activist have been recognized as Prisoners of Conscience by Amnesty International and called on their unconditional release after having been jailed for sharing food with the hungry.



Volunteers fed the Peace Camp at Mas-ha Palestine, Camp Casey in Crawford, Texas, weeklong protests against Exercise Talisman Saber in Australia, WTO protests in Seattle, Genova, and Cancun, and Occupy camps in cities across the United States.



The concert in Santa Cruz is the centerpiece of a world gathering where Food Not Bombs volunteers will share their experiences feeding the hungry and supporting peace, social justice, and the environment.



