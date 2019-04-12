From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Anti-War | Police State & Prisons
|Power and Love Letters teach in Chelsea & Julian
|Date
|Saturday April 13
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|orion
|Location Details
|
Albany Bulb East Bay Regional Park main entrance at end of Buchanan st by the benches
|
We will write letters thanking our heroes for there brave actions against the IRAQ WAR
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 12th, 2019 9:13 PM
