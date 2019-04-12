top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 4/13/2019
People’s Park 50th Anniversary — A Two-Week Celebration of Resistance
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 13
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSave Peoples Park
Location Details
People’s Park
2556 Haste St
Berkeley, CA 94704
BERKELEY — People’s Park has been a site of continual struggles for decades. Students and demonstrators had taken over the park from the University of California, Berkeley, as a grounds for activism and protests.

In 1969, then governor Ronald Reagan tried to evict protestors through use of overwhelming force, despite promises of university officials that there would not be attempts to clear the park. In the ensuing confrontations a student, James Rector, lost his life during the struggle.

In the following decades, the university has tried again on numerous occasions to develop the park, but People’s Park continues to be a staging ground for protests and community activists.

In honor of the People’s resistance, we are having a two-week celebration of the 50th Anniversary of People's Park! Come celebrate 50 years of public open space, free speech, and resistance.

Join us for a free concert to kick off our two-week celebration on Saturday, April 13, 2109. There will be tree planting, spoken word, and inspiring activist speakers in People's Park.

Bands Performing: Yukon Hannibal, The Yosemitones, Hali Hammer and Friends, Country Joe, and The Garthwaites (of Joy of Cooking)

Spoken Word: Soul, Sasquatch, Carol Denney

Speakers: Evelie S. Posch, Kathleen Stuck, Max Ventura, Aidan Hill, Black Lives Matter, and others.

After-hours Free Speech Stage (no amplification): an open-mic without the mic, open to all, no hate speech.


More Workshops and Teach-Ins at UC Berkeley Campus (begin at 7pm)

04/16: Women in the Movement - Dwinelle Hall, Room 228 - 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

04/17: Arts in the Movement forum - Dwinelle Hall, Room 246 - 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

04/18: Politics and Song - Barrows Hall, Room 54 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

04/19: Building the Movement - Dwinelle Hall, Room 130 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

04/23: Public Speaking Workshop - Barrows Hall, Room 50 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

04/24: A Fight for Third World Liberation - Dwinelle Hall, Room 130 - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

04/25: Anti-War Movement - Barrows Hall, Room 54 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

04/26: The Labor Movement - Dwinelle Hall, Room 130 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

04/27: Author's Night - Barrows Hall, Room 104 - 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM


More Park events at People’s Park (begin at noon)

4/13: Kick off Concert Celebration of 50th Anniversary

04/14: Gardening at People’s Park

04/20: Occupy Discussion & History of People’s Pot

04/21: Vehicle Dweller Block Party & Julia Vinograd Memorial Poetry Reading

04/28: Closing Concert of 50th Anniversary


Join us for music, fun, and free speech galore!
sm_peoplespark-50th.jpg
original image (600x832)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/savepeoplespark/

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 12th, 2019 8:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code