Hero's Camp Plaintiffs Demand City Provide Indoor Shelter for Entire Homeless Population in Santa Cruz by Santa Cruz News

Friday Apr 12th, 2019 2:31 PM

Today, homeless residents of the Hero's Camp, who are suing the City of Santa Cruz to prevent their eviction, held a press conference to officially announce the lawsuit. Following the press conference, representative Alicia Kuhl announced that the group is demanding the city provide indoor shelter space for for the "entire" homeless population in Santa Cruz before the encampment, which is located next to Ross Dress for Less and the Gateway Plaza, be vacated.