top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 4/12/2019
Historic Lawsuit Filed by Homeless People in Santa Cruz to Block Eviction of Survival Camp
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 12
Time 11:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorAlicia Kuhl (reposted)
Location Details
Hero’s Camp (behind Ross at the Gateway Plaza), River Street, Santa Cruz
PRESS CONFERENCE

At Hero’s Camp behind Ross the Gateway Mall in Santa Cruz
Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM

Historic Lawsuit Filed by Homeless People in Santa Cruz, California to Block Eviction of Survival Camp

A group of homeless people surviving in a camp behind Ross Dress For Less and their supporters filed the first lawsuit since the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Martin v City of Boise. This case has drawn the interest of unhoused people across the Western States who may wish to file their own suits to block evictions and force cities to respond with housing, self-managed camps, RV parking and other desperately needed service.

Plaintives and their supporters will report on the status of the case and describe the suffering that they fear would result if the city fails to abide by the Martin v City of Boise decision.

The injunction was filed in Federal District Judge Nathanael M. Cousin’s court seeking to block the eviction of the camp claiming in part that it will violate the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals ruling against cruel and unusual punishment since the city is not offering safe and appropriate indoor shelter for the over 1,000 people living outside within the city limits.

Federal Case CV 19-1898 hopes to force the City of Santa Cruz to stop the eviction of those living behind Ross and encourage the city to move forward on transitional camps, safe RV parking areas, emergency shelter beds, and housing for everyone living outdoors in Santa Cruz.
sm_hhh.jpg
original image (779x1112)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 11th, 2019 10:53 PM
§Martin v City of Boise decision
by Alicia Kuhl (reposted) Thursday Apr 11th, 2019 10:53 PM
15-35845.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (199.6KB)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code