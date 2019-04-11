PRESS CONFERENCE



At Hero’s Camp behind Ross the Gateway Mall in Santa Cruz

Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM



Historic Lawsuit Filed by Homeless People in Santa Cruz, California to Block Eviction of Survival Camp



A group of homeless people surviving in a camp behind Ross Dress For Less and their supporters filed the first lawsuit since the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Martin v City of Boise. This case has drawn the interest of unhoused people across the Western States who may wish to file their own suits to block evictions and force cities to respond with housing, self-managed camps, RV parking and other desperately needed service.



Plaintives and their supporters will report on the status of the case and describe the suffering that they fear would result if the city fails to abide by the Martin v City of Boise decision.



The injunction was filed in Federal District Judge Nathanael M. Cousin’s court seeking to block the eviction of the camp claiming in part that it will violate the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals ruling against cruel and unusual punishment since the city is not offering safe and appropriate indoor shelter for the over 1,000 people living outside within the city limits.



Federal Case CV 19-1898 hopes to force the City of Santa Cruz to stop the eviction of those living behind Ross and encourage the city to move forward on transitional camps, safe RV parking areas, emergency shelter beds, and housing for everyone living outdoors in Santa Cruz. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 11th, 2019 10:53 PM