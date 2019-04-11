



UK Consulate San Francisco

1 Sansome St.

San Francisco

4/12/19 4 PM



The attack and arrest by the British government and police on Julian Assange with the direct support of the US controlled Ecuadoran government and the US government is an attack on all journalists, whistleblowers, and democracy. It is aimed at closing down all alternative media. While there is no prosecution of the war criminals exposed by WikiLeaks, Assange, Chelsea Manning and other journalists and whistleblowers are under attack and imprisoned.

On Friday, April 12th at 4 PM there will be a protest at the UK consulate in San Francisco located at 1 Sansome St. near Market.

Please bring signs and any bull horns you have.

Also, contact the media that people will be protesting this outrageous attack on Julian Assange.



Additionally, we are supporting an international day of action on World Press Freedom Day on May 3 with a march from the UK consulate at 4 to the US Federal building with a rally at 5 PM.



Bay Area Action Committee To Free Julian Assange BAACFJA

United Public Workers For Action



World Press Freedom Day Of Action 2019

May 3rd Day Of Action For Journalists and Whistleblowers -Stand Up For Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, and others

https://freepressday2019.wordpress.com



World Press Freedom Day



Uniting the international working class in defense of Journalists and Whistleblowers

Home

May 3rd is recognized around the world as a day to defend journalists and media workers. Attacks on the media by governments throughout the world have grown exponentially over the years and journalists are facing threats, torture, and even murder.



We must engage and mobilize the entire labor movement and working class to join in the fight to protect press freedom. The right of working people to have information about their governments, and governments around the world, is vital in their fight to protect the conditions and the lives of working people globally.



PROTESTS AND EVENTS

As part of this mobilization we are organizing on May 3 events and protests in defense of journalists and whistleblowers and to stand up for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. Read more here…



LETTER TO THE M.E.A.A

Journalists and media workers are also endorsing an open letter to the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), the Australian trade union that represents journalists. The letter demands that the MEAA breaks the silence it has maintained on Assange since 2011 and to campaign defend him. Read more here….



WHO IS ORGANISING THIS MOBILISATION

This website and mobilization are being coordinated by KPFA WorkWeek Radio, the United Public Workers for Action who recently helped have a resolution passed in defense of Assange at the San Francisco Labor Council, classconscious.org, and Llama a researcher and writer. There are more information and articles on World Press Freedom Day on Llama’s website jimmyslamma.com



All these individuals have been active in writing, campaigning and organizing protests in defense of press freedoms, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.



Contact:







Pacifica Foundation Announces Support for Julian Assange

Pacifica National Board asks for Freedom for Whistleblower

https://pacifica.org/documents/Press%20Release-Pacifica%20supports%20Julian%20Assange%202018-10-07%20(1).htm



Oct. 11, 2018

For Immediate Release

Nancy Sorden Email:

Alex Steinberg Email:





(Berkeley) - The National Board of the Pacifica Foundation passed a resolution supporting the journalist and whistle blower Julian Assange at its October 4 meeting. The resolution said, “The Pacifica National Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange and an end to the harassment of Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.”



The resolution noted that Assange has been deprived of access to the outside world, including the use of the Internet, in the past few months. It called for the end of efforts to imprison Assange by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom and an end to the attacks on journalists and whistle blowers by these governments.



Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks, has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 when he was first given asylum. Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno has been under pressure from the United States to hand Assange over to the British authorities. That pressure intensified after a meeting between Moreno and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence in June of this year.



British authorities have repeatedly stated that if Assange steps one foot out of the Ecuadorian Embassy he will be immediately arrested and would then very likely be extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges that could put him in jail for the rest of his life. Assange continues to face a secret grand jury trial in Virginia, home of the Pentagon and CIA, on multiple charges under the 1917 Espionage Act. The charges against Assange are linked to special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion of Trump’s campaign with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. WikiLeaks has been accused of knowingly accepting hacked emails from Russian espionage agents stolen from the Clinton campaign. Assange has denied these charges.



The moves against Assange are aimed at denying free speech to Assange and WikiLeaks, who over the last decade have exposed the war crimes, coup plots and the mass surveillance carried out by the US government and its allies.



Over the years WikiLeaks has published reams of documents supplied by whistleblowers that chronicle the secret machinations of the U.S. and other governments behind the backs of its people. These included documentation of equipment expenditures and holdings in the Afghanistan war and a report informing a corruption investigation in Kenya. In April 2010, WikiLeaks released the so-called Collateral Murder footage from the 12 July 2007 Baghdad airstrike in which Iraqi journalists were among those killed. Other releases in 2010 included the Afghan War Diary and the "Iraq War Logs". The latter allowed the mapping of 109,032 deaths in "significant" attacks by insurgents in Iraq that had been reported to Multi-National Force – Iraq, including about 15,000 that had not been previously published. In 2010, WikiLeaks also released the US State Department diplomatic "cables", classified cables that had been sent to the US State Department. In April 2011, WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files relating to prisoners detained in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. WikiLeaks received much of this material from whistleblower Chelsea Manning.



In addition to publishing the hacked emails from the Democratic Presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016, WikiLeaks published a trove of material from the CIA in 2017 exposing the cyber tools used by that agency to compromise the privacy of data on iPhones and other personal communications devices.



The defense of Julian Assange has received the support of a number of journalists and prominent individuals. Among those who have spoken up in defense of Assange has been the journalist Chris Hedges, the film maker Ken Loach as well as the film maker Oliver Stone. Oliver Stone sent a letter to the Pacifica National Board in the days leading up to its Oct. 4 meeting asking that the organization go on record defending Assange.



The motion was brought forth by Pacifica Board member Alex Steinberg who represents radio station WBAI in New York. Steinberg stated that,



“The Julian Assange case is a key case for freedom of the press. Assange has been hunted by the U.S. government and the government of the UK and it now looks like the government of Ecuador is getting ready to hand him over to the tender mercies of the U.S. Justice Department. His “crime” is very simple - he exposed the secret machinations of the U.S. government through the whistle-blowing activities of WikiLeaks. Mainstream news organizations like the New York Times and the Washington Post have not only refused to defend Assange but instead have echoed some of the accusations against him. This is in sharp contrast to their defense of another whistleblower decades ago, Daniel Ellsberg, when they published the Pentagon Papers. ”



In standing up for the freedom of Julian Assange and of all whistle blowers the Pacifica Foundation reiterates its commitment to the principle of freedom of the press and the right of the public to know what its governments are doing no matter who is embarrassed by the release of this information. In doing so Pacifica is following in the traditions of its founder, Lew Hill, who as a pacifist, stood up to the U.S. government during World War II.



Pacifica calls on other media organizations and individuals to join us in defending Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the principle of Freedom of the Press.



###



Started in 1946 by conscientious objector Lew Hill, Pacifica’s storied history includes impounded program tapes for a 1954 on-air discussion of marijuana, broadcasting the Seymour Hersh revelations of the My Lai massacre, bombings by the Ku Klux Klan, going to jail rather than turning over the Patty Hearst tapes to the FBI, and Supreme Court cases. Those cases include the 1984 decision that noncommercial broadcasters have the constitutional right to editorialize, and the Seven Dirty Words ruling following George Carlin’s incendiary performances on WBAI.



The Pacifica Foundation operates noncommercial radio stations in five major metropolitan areas, operates the Pacifica Radio Archives with decades of historical audio, and syndicates content to over 250 affiliate stations. It invented listener-sponsored radio.



KPFA - Northern California, KPFK - Southern California, WPFW - Washington DC,

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 11th, 2019 6:56 PM