Demonstration in Palo Alto Raises Public Awareness About Mueller Report
Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel
Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019
On April 4, a coalition of organizations activated a nationwide protest in response to Attorney General William Barr’s failure to meet a deadline set by House Democrats to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report to Congress. Amongst many participating locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Palo Alto was one.

Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
At hundreds of locations across the country last week, protesters responded to Attorney General William Barr’s failure to meet a deadline set by House Democrats to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report to Congress.The demonstrations were intended to raise public awareness about more critical information in the full, 400-page report at a time when many Americans appeared confused about its contents.

Barr’s summary stated that the special counsel investigation did not find evidence the Trump campaign had conspired or coordinated with the Russian government, however, Barr said that while Mueller’s report "did not draw a conclusion" about whether Trump had obstructed justice, "it also does not exonerate him.”

In Palo Alto the Raging Grannies emcee'd a rally of about 200 participants. Together they called for justice, further investigation, and the release of the Mueller report in its entirety.
Raging Grannies
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
Colorful signs
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
RBG
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
Merge Left
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
On the corner
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
Grannies emcee
by Text: RR Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday Apr 10th, 2019 8:40 PM
