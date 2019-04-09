top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Demonstrators Doubt AG Barr's Trustworthiness, Protest in El Cerrito
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo
Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
On April 4, demonstrators in El Cerrito responded to a call for action to demand Attorney General Barr turn over the Mueller report in its entirety.

Photos by Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_m5elcbirdsparadise.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Attorney General William Barr told Congress today he expects to release his redacted version of the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation report within a week. Barr has been criticized about his handling of the Mueller report since last week, with congress members, individuals and demonstrators demanding he turn it over in full.

In El Cerrito, California, demonstrators said that Barr is an unreliable source who was appointed by Trump as Attorney General because of his criticisms of the Mueller investigation.
They assembled in front of Daiso, a Japanese chain store, with a large outlet in that city.

Bird-of-paradise plants contributed to striking photos of the group gathered at the busy intersection. Demonstrators now wait to see if Barr will ever come through with a document they can believe and trust.

§We Paid for It!
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elcwepaidforit.jpg
original image (1600x1217)
§doggie joins in
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elckokinu.jpg
original image (1273x1600)
§Mom and kid
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elcmomkokactionnotredaction.jpg
original image (1086x1600)
§fists in solidarity
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elcfistscar.jpg
original image (1600x1029)
§Give Us Our Report!
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elcgiveusour.jpg
original image (1600x1397)
§Daiso
by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM
sm_m5elcdaiso.jpg
original image (1600x696)
