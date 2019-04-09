Demonstrators Doubt AG Barr's Trustworthiness, Protest in El Cerrito by Text: RR Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo

Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 7:37 PM

On April 4, demonstrators in El Cerrito responded to a call for action to demand Attorney General Barr turn over the Mueller report in its entirety.



Photos by Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Attorney General William Barr told Congress today he expects to release his redacted version of the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation report within a week. Barr has been criticized about his handling of the Mueller report since last week, with congress members, individuals and demonstrators demanding he turn it over in full.



In El Cerrito, California, demonstrators said that Barr is an unreliable source who was appointed by Trump as Attorney General because of his criticisms of the Mueller investigation.

They assembled in front of Daiso, a Japanese chain store, with a large outlet in that city.



Bird-of-paradise plants contributed to striking photos of the group gathered at the busy intersection. Demonstrators now wait to see if Barr will ever come through with a document they can believe and trust.



