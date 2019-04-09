top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Sound the Alarm for the Climate
Date Monday April 15
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion
Location Details
UN Plaza 355 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Join Extinction Rebellion, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Diablo Rising Tide, and many others on April 15th to rise up for a living future. The invitation celebrates the March 15 international Youth Climate Strike and says: “When our children call us to action, we will answer!

We will not gather to beg our leaders to care. We will gather to declare that change is coming, whether our governments like it or not. This is an emergency and it’s time we all started acting like it, adults included. So come out on April 15th as we raise our voices, our trumpets and cookware, bike bells, and boomboxes with the truth on lips! to declare this emergency for what it is and to demand that our governments worldwide do the same.”

PLEASE BRING:
– As many additional people as possible.
– Noisemakers of every variety
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4110449696...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 4:59 PM
