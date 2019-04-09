top
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Labor & Workers
Former CBS Producer Joins CIR/SEIU as Senior Director, Communications
by Sunyata Altenor
Tuesday Apr 9th, 2019 4:14 AM
“We live in a time where the lines between social and traditional media have become more blurred than ever. With a young, diverse membership, we knew that someone with experience in journalism and an open mind could help us get the stories of our residents out in a nuanced and creative way,” said Margot Riphagen, CIR Director.
Kiki Monifa has joined the team at CIR/SEIU as Senior Director, Communications

Akilah Bolden-Monifa better known as Kiki Monifa has spent more than 20 years as a communications expert. She honed her communications skills with the Independent Media Institute’s, Spin Project. She most recently served as Director of Communications and Public Affairs and Executive Producer for CBS San Francisco. She continues to consult with and for non-profit and social justice organizations on their communication needs. Kiki is also the co-founder and principal blogger at ARISE 2.0—a digital multimedia news portal by LGBTQ people of color and allies. She also developed an Alexa Skill based on her website, BlackHistoryEveryday.com. As a freelance writer, her articles have appeared in the Progressive Media Project, Alternet, HuffPost, Seattle Times, The Vindicator, Miami Herald, and others.

“We live in a time where the lines between social and traditional media have become more blurred than ever. With a young, diverse membership, we knew that someone with experience in journalism and an open mind could help us get the stories of our residents out in a nuanced and creative way,” said Margot Riphagen, Executive Director of the Committee of Interns and Residents. “Kiki is the right person do to just that.”

Kiki will lead the communications team and the development of CIR’s national media campaigns. She’s also responsible for assisting in the creation of narrative strategies and content management. Kiki can be reached at aboldenmonifa [at] cirseiu.org.


You can read Kiki’s work here:
https://arise2ptoh.com/category/arise-2-0/
https://www.huffpost.com/author/akilah-monifa
https://blackhistoryeveryday.com/


###

CIR is the largest housestaff union representing over 16,000 housestaff. We aim to help unite and empower other resident physicians to have a stronger voice within their hospitals. With a growing, nationwide union of residents and fellows, we garner more negotiating power and support for our patients, our communities and ourselves. We use our collective voice to advocate for cost-effective, high quality health care for those we care for.
http://www.cirseiu.org
