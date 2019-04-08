From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Franciscans Demand Full Release of Mueller Report
On April 4, a coalition of organizations unleashed a National Day of Action to demand that Attorney General Barr release the Mueller report in its entirety. In San Francisco speakers addressed a crowd of demonstrators.
People unhappy with the lack of a full release of the report from Robert Mueller's investigation took action across the country to demand it be made public. In San Francisco, demonstrators said that that congressional leaders and the American people deserved and expected it.
People carried signs saying, "Hey Barr, We Are Not Stupid," and insisting there be no cover-up. One sign read: "We can see there is obstruction and collusion--The Emperor Has No Clothes."
The Mueller investigation has resulted in 37 indictments or guilty pleas, and five prison sentences. Demonstrators said that any attempt by the Trump administration or his allies in Congress to hide the findings of the investigation from the public must be stopped.
