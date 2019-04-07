Thursday May 02





Everyone welcome to partake in bi-weekly sessions.

Books available for purchase.



In the third session, participants will discuss Chapters 4 and 5. These chapters reveal how the Electrical Trades Trainees (ETTs) began work at City Light, how management sabotaged the program, and how the undaunted ETTs fought back with discrimination complaints. They provide valuable lessons that we can learn and apply in the present and future.



Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 - 8:30 pm

·or·

Thursday, May 2, 4:30 - 6:00 pm



Overall reading circle schedule:

Tuesdays, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Every other week from April 2 to May 28

·or·

Thursdays, 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Every other week from April 4 to May 30



$2.00 donation per session



New Valencia Hall

747 Polk St. (near Ellis)

San Francisco



Near Civic Center BART, Muni lines #19, 31, 38, 47, 49

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party.



For book or info: 415-864-1278; baFSP [at] earthlink.net

Facebook: Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area tinyurl.com/FB-BAFSP

