High Voltage Women Rebel Reading Circle
Date Thursday May 02
Time 4:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbafsp [at] earthlink.net
Phone4152541170
Location Details
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (near Ellis St.)
San Francisco
Recently published by Red Letter Press, High Voltage Women is the untold story of female electrical trade pioneers who fought for affirmative action at Seattle's publicly owned utility in the 1970s in the face of life-threatening sexism and racism.

Everyone welcome to partake in bi-weekly sessions.
Books available for purchase.

In the third session, participants will discuss Chapters 4 and 5. These chapters reveal how the Electrical Trades Trainees (ETTs) began work at City Light, how management sabotaged the program, and how the undaunted ETTs fought back with discrimination complaints. They provide valuable lessons that we can learn and apply in the present and future.

Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 - 8:30 pm
·or·
Thursday, May 2, 4:30 - 6:00 pm

Overall reading circle schedule:
Tuesdays, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Every other week from April 2 to May 28
·or·
Thursdays, 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Every other week from April 4 to May 30

$2.00 donation per session

New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (near Ellis)
San Francisco

Near Civic Center BART, Muni lines #19, 31, 38, 47, 49
Wheelchair accessible

Sponsored by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party.

For book or info: 415-864-1278; baFSP [at] earthlink.net
Facebook: Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area tinyurl.com/FB-BAFSP
Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/303137300372689/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3031373003...

by Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 5:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3031373003...
