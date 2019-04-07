top
The Great Global Cleanup 2019: Events Around the SF Bay Area
Date Saturday April 27
Time 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Organizer/AuthorEarth Day Network
Location Details
Various locations--urban areas, parks, and water ways--around the San Francisco Bay Area
The Great Global Clean Up 2019

When: During the month of April 2019

Where: Various parks, urban areas, and water ways around the San Francisco Bay Area

Find an event near you: https://cleanup.earthday.org/sanfrancisco/

In collaboration with partners across the nation and the globe, Earth Day Network is building Earth’s largest clean-up crew.

The Great Global Clean Up is a worldwide campaign to remove billions of pieces of trash from neighborhoods, beaches, rivers, lakes, trails, and parks — reducing waste and plastic pollution, improving habitats, and preventing harm to wildlife and humans.

The Great Global Clean Up will be launched in cities across the U.S. for Earth Day 2019. Then, building on best practices and verifiable metrics from 2019, the event will be scaled up for global reach as we approach the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, kicking off the largest coordinated environmental volunteer event in history.

Through our unified campaign including mobile registration, digital mapping and social media, we will connect partners and participants around the globe to remove billions of pieces of trash from our green spaces, urban communities, and waterways. Data collected by participants will help build a better understanding of the sources, scope and solutions to the problem.

Earth Day Network is:
--Advocating for policies that reduce pollution — from global to local
--Reaching people everywhere to take individual actions that reduce waste
--Organizing massive global clean ups for April 2020

Let’s create clean communities!

Improved health, strong investments and positive growth can be achieved once people gain the expectation that their community will be clean.
For more event information: https://cleanup.earthday.org/sanfrancisco/

