Candidate for Chair of California Democratic Party impresses progressive Democrats in Marin.

In a Sunday morning brunch hosted by long time Democratic activists Mayme and Jay Hubert, Daraka Larimore-Hall set forth his vision for an activist and inclusive Democratic Party.He stressed his fifteen years of party organizing experience and his understanding of political organization as a necessary mechanism for translating the popular will into tangible results.His claim of expertise was reinforced, not only by having studied political parties in Europe, but having earned his Ph.D with a dissertation on the history of the California Democratic Party.His well designed and informative web site is at https://www.darakaforcdpchair.com/