top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
Daraka Larimore-Hall holds fundraiser in San Rafael
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 3:11 PM
Candidate for Chair of California Democratic Party impresses progressive Democrats in Marin.
sm_x3330074.jpg
original image (3372x2540)
In a Sunday morning brunch hosted by long time Democratic activists Mayme and Jay Hubert, Daraka Larimore-Hall set forth his vision for an activist and inclusive Democratic Party.

He stressed his fifteen years of party organizing experience and his understanding of political organization as a necessary mechanism for translating the popular will into tangible results.

His claim of expertise was reinforced, not only by having studied political parties in Europe, but having earned his Ph.D with a dissertation on the history of the California Democratic Party.

His well designed and informative web site is at https://www.darakaforcdpchair.com/.
https://www.darakaforcdpchair.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 3:11 PM
sm_x3330079.jpg
original image (3421x2436)
https://www.darakaforcdpchair.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code