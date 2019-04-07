From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
Daraka Larimore-Hall holds fundraiser in San Rafael
Candidate for Chair of California Democratic Party impresses progressive Democrats in Marin.
In a Sunday morning brunch hosted by long time Democratic activists Mayme and Jay Hubert, Daraka Larimore-Hall set forth his vision for an activist and inclusive Democratic Party.
He stressed his fifteen years of party organizing experience and his understanding of political organization as a necessary mechanism for translating the popular will into tangible results.
His claim of expertise was reinforced, not only by having studied political parties in Europe, but having earned his Ph.D with a dissertation on the history of the California Democratic Party.
His well designed and informative web site is at https://www.darakaforcdpchair.com/.
