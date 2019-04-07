Palo Alto: Nobody Is Above the Law Demo by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki

Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM

Protesters paraded in Palo Alto with placards ranging from the erudite to the irreverent on April 4 to say Trump is not above the law. They demanded the Mueller report be released in full with no redactions.



Photos by Jack Owicki ProBono Photo, except where noted. Please credit the photographer.

In Palo Alto protesters shouted "release the report" and "nobody is above the law" where they gathered at the major intersection where Palo Alto High School and Stanford University abut. The Raging Grannies led cheers and songs in call and response fashion.



Signs ranged from the erudite to the irreverent. One person carried a see-through umbrella painted with large yellow drops. Were they meant to be raindrops? Apparently not, as an attached placard read, "100% Russian Hooker Pee" alluding to a reported Trumpian tryst in Moscow that featured a golden shower.



MoveOn volunteer and rally organizer Steve Rosenblum said that elected officials must take action to make the Mueller report public. He said he hoped that Americans would not need to be called upon again to take to the streets to say nobody is above the law. In Palo Alto, it would be the third time.



