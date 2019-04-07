top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Palo Alto: Nobody Is Above the Law Demo
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
Protesters paraded in Palo Alto with placards ranging from the erudite to the irreverent on April 4 to say Trump is not above the law. They demanded the Mueller report be released in full with no redactions.

Photos by Jack Owicki ProBono Photo, except where noted. Please credit the photographer.
sm_m8jackokidontop.jpg
original image (2090x2400)
In Palo Alto protesters shouted "release the report" and "nobody is above the law" where they gathered at the major intersection where Palo Alto High School and Stanford University abut. The Raging Grannies led cheers and songs in call and response fashion.

Signs ranged from the erudite to the irreverent. One person carried a see-through umbrella painted with large yellow drops. Were they meant to be raindrops? Apparently not, as an attached placard read, "100% Russian Hooker Pee" alluding to a reported Trumpian tryst in Moscow that featured a golden shower.

MoveOn volunteer and rally organizer Steve Rosenblum said that elected officials must take action to make the Mueller report public. He said he hoped that Americans would not need to be called upon again to take to the streets to say nobody is above the law. In Palo Alto, it would be the third time.

§Raging Grannies
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m2grnssingjo.jpg
original image (2400x1723)
§Hundreds came
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m2byjocrowd2.jpg
original image (2400x1277)
§Across the Way, Competitive Sports Reign
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m8sportssignjo.jpg
original image (2400x1695)
Stanford University was one of about ten colleges recently named in the college admissions bribery scandal. In many cases, students gained admission by falsely claiming athletic ability.
§Wonderfully irreverent humor with Yellow Drops
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m4joanncloseup.jpg
original image (1998x1684)
"100% Russian Hooker Pee" alluded to Trump's reported tryst with golden shower giving prostitutes in Moscow. This photo by RR.
§Another Raging Granny
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m8jackkate.jpg
original image (1668x2400)
§Sign simply says Shame
Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_indyjocorner.jpg
original image (2400x1523)
§
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Apr 7th, 2019 6:11 AM
sm_m2byjoclosecrowd.jpg
original image (2400x1131)
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
