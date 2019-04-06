



Location: Shorebird Park Nature Center, 160 University Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94710



The Cal Alumni Association (CAA) is hosting Day of Service as a hands-on community service project during which Cal alumni, family, and friends come together to give back to our Bay Area home while strengthening ties with fellow members of the Berkeley community.



Join us during Earth Day weekend for an important and meaningful day of cleaning the shores of the Berkeley Marina, in partnership with the Shorebird Park Nature Center! Register for one of four two-hour clean-up blocks.



We will learn how trash and marine debris affect local bay ecosystems and the ocean. The rain that cleans our streets also washes trash into our creeks and storm drains, which ultimately ends up on our shores and causes chronic pollution to the ecosystem. With your help, we can relieve the shoreline of buildup and protect the Bay Area’s beauty. We look forward to seeing you for a most gratifying day of work!



Please note: Participants must sign waivers upon arrival. Children under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian sign an additional waiver, which will be made available on-site. If a participant under 18 is attending without a parent/guardian, the waiver must be signed and sent with the participant.



Read and download a copy of the child waiver:



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Parks_Rec_Waterfront/Marina/cHILDS%20WAIVER%20general.pdf



There are bathroom facilities and a water fountain located at the Nature Center. Date And Time: Sat, April 20, 2019 @ 8:30 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Shorebird Park Nature Center, 160 University Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94710The Cal Alumni Association (CAA) is hosting Day of Service as a hands-on community service project during which Cal alumni, family, and friends come together to give back to our Bay Area home while strengthening ties with fellow members of the Berkeley community.Join us during Earth Day weekend for an important and meaningful day of cleaning the shores of the Berkeley Marina, in partnership with the Shorebird Park Nature Center! Register for one of four two-hour clean-up blocks.We will learn how trash and marine debris affect local bay ecosystems and the ocean. The rain that cleans our streets also washes trash into our creeks and storm drains, which ultimately ends up on our shores and causes chronic pollution to the ecosystem. With your help, we can relieve the shoreline of buildup and protect the Bay Area’s beauty. We look forward to seeing you for a most gratifying day of work!Please note: Participants must sign waivers upon arrival. Children under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian sign an additional waiver, which will be made available on-site. If a participant under 18 is attending without a parent/guardian, the waiver must be signed and sent with the participant.Read and download a copy of the child waiver:There are bathroom facilities and a water fountain located at the Nature Center. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-servic...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 6th, 2019 3:01 PM