|Date
|Tuesday April 09
|Time
|4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Keith McHenry
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
|
Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
4:00 pm
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street, Santa Cruz, California
The city plans to force the community living behind Ross out into the doorways, yards, and parks of Santa Cruz starting on April 10th. Join us in calling on City Council to stop the evictions until the city has provided a realistic alternative that will include the formation of self-managed transitional camps supported by local non-profits and city services.
Please speak out in support of compassionate support for those who struggle to live outside
You can also help by emailing the City Council. A sample email is provided below. Please email them at citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com
Subject: Vote to support the community behind Ross
Dear Santa Cruz City Councilperson,
I am writing to ask that you vote to stop the eviction of the community living behind Ross until the city and county have provided a realistic alternative that will include self-managed transitional camps supported by local non-profits and city services.
Sincerely
your name
Conscience & Action
1-800-884-1136
The Santa Cruz Homeless Bail and Fine Solidarity goFundme http://www.gofundme.com/santa-cruz-homeless-bail-and-fine-solidarity
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2298872643...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 5th, 2019 6:54 PM
§Agenda Item 15, Homelessness and the Gateway Encampment will be heard sometime after 12:30
15. Homelessness and the Gateway Encampment
15.1
City Council Direction of March 26, 2019: Lot 24 Reconsideration and Gateway Encampment Closure Plan, and Other Homelessness-Related Agenda Items (CM)
Motion to consider and take action, as appropriate, on the following:
1) The disposition and closure plan for the Ross Camp.
2) Consider rescinding the City Council decision designating Lot 24 as a safe sleeping or camp site.
15.2
Rescind Lot 24 Approval for Safe Sleeping, Revise Ross Camp Closure Plan and Form an Expert Panel on Homelessness (CN)
1) Motion to rescind the City Council approval of Parking Lot 24 as a site for a safe sleeping or camping.
2) Motion to confirm the April 17, 2019 closure of the Ross Camp with alternate shelter needs to be met by maximizing the spaces in the 1220 River Street camp and fully utilizing other existing shelter options throughout the county including the VFW and Laurel Street Shelter, and the possibility of lodging vouchers.
3) Motion to form an ad hoc Expert Council on Homelessness with nine subject matter experts and community members, nominated by the Mayor and ratified by the City Council, to advise the City Council on homelessness policy and actions incorporating education and community outreach and engagement, in furtherance of City-adopted policy regarding homelessness including the All-In Plan, the Homelessness Coordinating Committee 20 Action Recommendations and the 2x2 Committee.
15.3
Response to Homelessness: Update and Direction Regarding Gateway Encampment Interim Site Management (CN
1. Receive an update on City-County Joint Action Plan for Emergency Shelter Provision and Encampment Management, including efforts to identify location and resources for a permanent year-round shelter and Navigation/day services center.
2. Direct staff to develop and implement an interim site management plan for the Gateway Encampment consistent with the measures outlined in this report and including: cleanup; site/sleeping space layout; installation of additional hygiene and security measures; and ongoing interim operations management with the management plan to go into effect no later than the opening of the River Street campground.
3. Express the Council’s intention to close the Gateway Encampment when sufficient campground or non-campground emergency shelter beds are available and to not pursue further homeless campgrounds in City neighborhoods or parks.
15.4
Standard Operating Procedures for Vacating Homeless Encampments that Contain Significant Health and Safety or Nuisance Conditions (CA)
Resolution adopting Standard Operating Procedure for Removal of Homeless Encampments on City or Non-City Owned Public Property that Contain Significant Health and Safety or Nuisance Conditions.
