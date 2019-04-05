top
North Bay
North Bay
May Day: March & Rally for Worker & Immigrant Rights in Santa Rosa
Date Wednesday May 01
Time 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMay 1st Coalition
Location Details
Santa Rosa: 777 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa 95407 by Dollar Tree store
March & Rally for Workers' and Immigrant's Rights 2019

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 @ 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM PDT

Where: 777 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA by Dollar Tree store

Mobilization to
• Protest banks that invest in private detention camps
• Free and Reunite Children with their Parents
• $15 Minimum Wage
• Climate Justice • Public Banks
• End Homelessness
• Provide Housing for All
• Police Accountability

In the United States since 2006, May Day has been a day to take action for immigrant rights. Internationally, it has been a day to recognize workers’ rights. Recently the two have merged with the realization that we need both political and economic rights to achieve justice. This year the coalition has expanded to include the Sonoma County Tenants’ Union and the launching of their membership drive. May Day will be a day to celebrate community. The importance of the day was most articulately stated by the historian Howard Zinn:

“The really critical thing isn’t who is sitting in the White House, but who is sitting in – in the streets, in the cafeterias, in the halls of government, in the factories. Who is protesting, who is occupying offices and demonstrating. Those are the things that determine what happens.”

Gather in Roseland by the Dollar Store on Sebastopol Road, Wednesday, May 1st at 2:30 and swiftly form up. We'll leave by 3:30. We plan on arriving at Courthouse Square by 4:30 with a rally featuring community speakers and music from 4:45 to 6:00. There will be solidarity actions throughout the day. All are welcomed to join this family friendly celebration of community empowerment.

About May 1st Coalition: We are the May 1st Coalition of Sonoma County for Jobs, Justice and Climate to create a united voice against destructive policies.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8422323894...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 5th, 2019 5:26 PM
