Chairs Grijalva and Jared Huffman Request Documents on Bernhardt's Ties with Westlands by Dan Bacher

Friday Apr 5th, 2019 2:57 PM

“Serious questions have been raised regarding the potential conflicts between his [Bernhardt’s] work as a top official at the Department of the Interior (DOI) and his previous work as a lobbyist and lawyer with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck representing the Westlands Water District," wrote Representatives Grijalva and Huffman.