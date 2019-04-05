From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
San Rafael Activists Demand Release of Entire Mueller Report
Hundreds of Protesters excoriate Attorney General Barr for hiding Mueller’s report on Trump’s alleged crimes and violations of his oath of office. Steve Disenhof and Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo
As part of a National Day Of Action To #ReleaseTheReport, San Rafael’s mall on Court Street once again hosted progressive demonstrators.
As passing cars honked in support, the activists held signs expressing outrage over Trump’s “loyal”, just selected, Attorney General’s hiding of the Mueller report. Signs and banners proclaimed “You’re Not Fooling Anyone”, “We Demand The Full Report” and “No One Is Above The Law.”
There was a mass cell phone call to Barr’s office to demand that he release the full report.
In addition to fiery speeches from Indivisible and MoveOn, several politicians sent messages of support.
The rally ended with a peaceful march around the block.
As passing cars honked in support, the activists held signs expressing outrage over Trump’s “loyal”, just selected, Attorney General’s hiding of the Mueller report. Signs and banners proclaimed “You’re Not Fooling Anyone”, “We Demand The Full Report” and “No One Is Above The Law.”
There was a mass cell phone call to Barr’s office to demand that he release the full report.
In addition to fiery speeches from Indivisible and MoveOn, several politicians sent messages of support.
The rally ended with a peaceful march around the block.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network