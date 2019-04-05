San Rafael Activists Demand Release of Entire Mueller Report kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Friday Apr 5th, 2019 1:48 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

Hundreds of Protesters excoriate Attorney General Barr for hiding Mueller’s report on Trump’s alleged crimes and violations of his oath of office. Steve Disenhof and Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo

As part of a National Day Of Action To #ReleaseTheReport, San Rafael’s mall on Court Street once again hosted progressive demonstrators.



As passing cars honked in support, the activists held signs expressing outrage over Trump’s “loyal”, just selected, Attorney General’s hiding of the Mueller report. Signs and banners proclaimed “You’re Not Fooling Anyone”, “We Demand The Full Report” and “No One Is Above The Law.”



There was a mass cell phone call to Barr’s office to demand that he release the full report.



In addition to fiery speeches from Indivisible and MoveOn, several politicians sent messages of support.



The rally ended with a peaceful march around the block.

