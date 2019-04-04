CA DIR Baker Corruption Scandal Continues Under Gov Newsom by WorkWeek Radio

The escalatiing California criminal corruption scandal involving former Governor Brown's Director Of Industrial Relations director Christine Baker and others is now enveloping Governor Gavin Newsom. Former Governor Brown covered up the corruption by his DIR director Christine Baker and appointed her to the California Fraud Assessment Commission after she was forced to resign as director of DIR. Governor Gavin Newsom continues to support her appointment and the Attorney General Xavier Becerra continues to defend her from lawsuits while refusing to prosecute her for fraud and criminal malfeasance.