East Bay
protest cheer
The Threat of Fascism and How to Fight it
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 08
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSocialist Equality Party (US)
Location Details
UC Berkeley Moffitt Library
Room 101
350 Moffitt Library, Berkeley CA 94720
Christoph Vandreier, Deputy National Secretary of the Sozialistiche Gleichheitspartei (SGP), is the author of a new book Why are They Back? Historical Falsification, Political Conspiracy and the Return of Fascism in Germany.

He will speak about the role of the SGP in exposing the network of pro-fascist academics and state intelligence operatives who are paving the way for the far-right.

The meeting series will also take up the historical lessons that must be learned in order to build a mass working class movement capable of preventing the disaster of Nazism from taking place on an even greater scale today.

This event is sponsored by the Socialist Equality Party (SEP) and its youth movement, the International Youth and Students for Social Equality (IYSSE).
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3777316194...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 4th, 2019 12:04 PM
Add Your Comments
