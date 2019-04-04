From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Threat of Fascism and How to Fight it
|Monday April 08
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Socialist Equality Party (US)
|Location Details
|
UC Berkeley Moffitt Library
Room 101
350 Moffitt Library, Berkeley CA 94720
|
Christoph Vandreier, Deputy National Secretary of the Sozialistiche Gleichheitspartei (SGP), is the author of a new book Why are They Back? Historical Falsification, Political Conspiracy and the Return of Fascism in Germany.
He will speak about the role of the SGP in exposing the network of pro-fascist academics and state intelligence operatives who are paving the way for the far-right.
The meeting series will also take up the historical lessons that must be learned in order to build a mass working class movement capable of preventing the disaster of Nazism from taking place on an even greater scale today.
This event is sponsored by the Socialist Equality Party (SEP) and its youth movement, the International Youth and Students for Social Equality (IYSSE).
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3777316194...
