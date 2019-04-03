From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

The Coalition for Police Accountability Files Motion to Intervene in OPD Federal Oversight by Pamela Drake

Wednesday Apr 3rd, 2019 1:56 PM Nine members of the Coalition for Police Accountability have joined in a Motion to Intervene in federal oversight of the Oakland police department. A NSA status conference is scheduled with Judge Orrick for April 3 at 3:30pm at the United States District Court in San Francisco.



The NSA which was initiated in 2003, was to last no more than five years. Sixteen years and many police chiefs later, the Oakland Police Department still has not been able to comply with the tasks imposed by the court. The City has spent more than $29 million paying the court’s monitor and compliance director plus legal fees to plaintiffs lawyers. Despite this, OPD is backsliding on tasks to complete the agreement.



OPD’s execution style shooting of Joshua Pawlik, a sleeping homeless man, last spring and the resulting botched investigation and cover up by the police chief convinced members of the Coalition that another approach had to be taken to move the department forward. As a result, nine members of the group have joined in the Motion to Intervene at federal court.



Rashidah Grinage, leader of the effort to add an independent police commission to the Oakland city charter, noted, “The NSA process has not worked and it can’t work without meaningful community participation and engagement in the implementation of the mandated reforms. The Coalition is hopeful that Judge Orrick will agree and grant its Motion.” On April 2, Attorney Pamela Price representing members of the Coalition for Police Accountability , a broad based group representing Oakland’s diverse communities, filed a Motion to Intervene with federal Judge William H. Orrick in the class action case that arose out of the Riders’ scandal. That case resulted in the Negotiated Settlement Agreement [NSA] which was intended to be a process to reform the Oakland Police Department.The NSA which was initiated in 2003, was to last no more than five years. Sixteen years and many police chiefs later, the Oakland Police Department still has not been able to comply with the tasks imposed by the court. The City has spent more than $29 million paying the court’s monitor and compliance director plus legal fees to plaintiffs lawyers. Despite this, OPD is backsliding on tasks to complete the agreement.OPD’s execution style shooting of Joshua Pawlik, a sleeping homeless man, last spring and the resulting botched investigation and cover up by the police chief convinced members of the Coalition that another approach had to be taken to move the department forward. As a result, nine members of the group have joined in the Motion to Intervene at federal court.Rashidah Grinage, leader of the effort to add an independent police commission to the Oakland city charter, noted, “The NSA process has not worked and it can’t work without meaningful community participation and engagement in the implementation of the mandated reforms. The Coalition is hopeful that Judge Orrick will agree and grant its Motion.” https://draketalkoakland.com/2019/04/03/pr...

(20-page PDF)



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 8, 2019, or as soon as counsel may be heard in the above-entitled Court, the Coalition for Police Accountability, Rashidah Grinage, Saied Karamooz, Anne Janks and John Jones, III, will move the Court for an Order allowing them to intervene in this action forthwith on the grounds that community representation is essential to address the impact that the Negotiated Settlement Agreement (“NSA”) is having on the residents of the City of Oakland, that community representation at this stage of the NSA will expedite the transformation of the Oakland Police Department and dramatically improve community-police relations and that the NSA is failing in part because it has not included the very people who are its intended beneficiaries and whose perspective could provide critical assistance to the Court in bringing the Oakland Police Department into compliance and terminating the NSA.



This Motion will be based on this Notice, the Memorandum of Points and Authorities, the Intervenors’ Request for Judicial Notice, the Declarations of Rashidah Grinage, Saied Karamooz, Pamela A. Drake, Anne Janks, Cathy Leonard, John Jones, III, Lawrence White, Elise R. Bernstein and Rev. Dr. Harold Mayberry, all filed and served concurrently herewith, and upon such other and further matters as may be considered by the Court at the time of the hearing.

